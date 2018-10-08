Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 cars on I-20

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars on Interstate 20 Sunday.
The incident involved two collisions that happened near mile marker 59 on I-20 East, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The first collision happened in the westbound lanes at that location and involved a Honda Accord and a pickup.
Both vehicles were traveling west on I-20 when the Honda struck the pickup, Southern said. The driver of the Honda got out of the car, crossed the median and tried to cross the eastbound lanes of I-20 but was hit by a Hyundai and a Jeep.
It was not immediately clear why the driver was trying to cross the interstate. The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
The drivers and passengers in the two vehicles that hit the pedestrian were wearing seat belts and were not injured, Southern said. The incident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
