Motorcyclist killed in crash while entering I-77 in Columbia

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash while entering Interstate 77 in Columbia on Sunday evening, according to troopers.
The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on the entrance ramp to I-77 southbound from Interstate 20 East, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A motorcyclist traveling east on I-20 on a Harley Davidson was entering I-77 South when they lost control of the bike and were thrown from it, Southern said. The driver was not wearing a helmet.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
