Strong winds, heavy rain possible in Columbia from Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael is expected to bring potential tropical storm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes to central South Carolina late Wednesday or early Thursday, forecasters say.
The latest models show Michael, now a Category 2 hurricane, moving across eastern and central Georgia and central South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Winds of 50 to 70 mph will be felt in parts of the Carolinas as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.
Richland County officials said in a release Tuesday morning that residents should expect wind and rain to increase Thursday afternoon and evening, with sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Falling trees and scattered power outages are expected, county officials said.
The greatest impacts for the area will be potential tropical storm wind gusts of around 44 mph in Columbia, 45 mph gusts in Sumter and 52 mph gusts in Orangeburg, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. Local heavy rain, river flooding and isolated tornadoes also are possible.
The good news Tuesday morning is that forecasters have increasing confidence that hurricane wind speeds are not expected in the Midlands area.
Weather models showed 3 to 6 inches of rain possible across the eastern Midlands area with locally higher amounts, according to the weather service.
Skies will clear late Thursday night and winds will subside quickly, according to Richland County.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued Tropical Storm Watches across many South Carolina counties Tuesday morning, including Allendale, Hampton, Dorchester, Beaufort and Charleston counties. Parts of Jasper, Berkeley and Colleton counties were also placed under the watch.
Lexington and Richland counties were not included in the Tropical Storm Watch as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
