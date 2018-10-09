Here’s who’s hitting the stage for Winter Jam concerts at Colonial Life Arena

One of the top annual concert tours is making its way to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina.
The Winter Jam Spectacular, the largest Christian music tour, will be hitting the stage March 15, according to the statement.
The tour is headlined by Newsboys United, an “iconic” Christian band that has been releasing hits for about 30 years, according to the statement. Other performers include former American Idol contestant Danny Gokey, GRAMMY winner Mandisa, the Rend Collective, Ledger and Hollyn.
There will also be a pre-concert party, which features Ty Brasel, Manic Drive and Dan Bremnes, according to the statement.
Admission will only cost concert-goers a $15 donation at the door, according to the statement.
During Winter Jam this year, producers are excited to introduce a 360-degree stage, according to the statement. This will allow for more seating.
