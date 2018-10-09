New Publix to open in the Midlands. Here’s when you can get your hands on a sub

A bright, new, 45,000 square-foot Publix supermarket is coming to the Midlands.

The store at 5441 Platt Springs Road will open at the end of October.

With the opening of this Publix in the Red Bank area, Lexington County will have half a dozen Publix stores. The new location, which has been under construction since the beginning of the year, will service areas of the county that were considered food deserts just a few years ago.

In 2015, a portion of Lexington stretching from near the intersection of Two Notch Road and South Lake Drive and down to where South Lake meets Platt Springs Road was marked as “low income and low access” in a census by the United States Department of Agriculture. The designation means a “significant” portion of those who live in the area have limited access to healthy foods — those in urban areas are more than one mile away from a supermarket and those in rural areas are more than 10 miles from a market.

However, in recent years the area where this new Publix will open has seen an influx of development. Down the street from Publix — which will sit at the southeast corner of the plot of land marked in the food desert survey — are a Walmart, Aldi and Food Lion, as well as several dollar stores and eateries, all of which have opened in the past several years.

A regional Publix spokesperson said she could not share “the strategy behind our store selection process,” but that population and growth are taken into account when scouting new locations.

Shoppers who attend the store’s grand opening will be able to sample a variety of different foods and receive reusable Publix bags at check-out while supplies last. The store’s departments will also be fully operational from the first day, meaning you can get your hands on a “Pub sub” as soon as doors open.

The store’s grand opening is Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 7 a.m.