Devine Street home sells for $1.2 million

Top Five Richland County
3505 Devine St. 29205 from Melinda S. Stiefel to Mortimer M. Weinberg, III and Nancy S. Weinberg $1,200,000
326 Beech Grove Lane 29016 from Capogrossi Construction, Inc. to Terry B. Pack and Vivian W. Pack $587,260
4500 Nandina Drive 29206 from Wilson W. McDonald and Elizabeth F. McDonald to John B. Hane and Leyden H. Hane $582,000
1 Tuckahoe Court 29209 from Will H. Gilfillan to Caroline Johnson $560,000
136 Buckhead Drive 29063 from Yang Zhao and Yuzhu Zhang to Johnny A. Moore and Susan S. Moore $435,000
Top Five Lexington County
601 St. Andrews Road 29210 from Monument St. Andrew’s LLC to CIG STA Columbia, LLC $12,350,000
1618 Airport Boulevard 29169 from Airport Square, LLC to MBD Airport Square, LLC $3,890,000
832 Old Forge Road 29036 from Laurens E. Johnson and Caroline C. Johnson to Dale Martin $2,000,000
6014 St. Andrews Road 29212 from Penninger Family Limited Partnership to Circle K Stores, Inc. $1,150,000
Piney Grove Road & St. Andrews Road 29212 from DNF, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc. $925,000
Top Five Kershaw County
123 Kelsney Ridge Drive 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John D. Duncan and Tamarille J. Duncan $352,820
331 B Baynard Boykin Road 29128 from Heather S. Hoopes-Matthews to Douglas I. Metzger and Betty AS. Metzger $350,000
2253 Waterfront Road 29074 from Patsy Miles to Michael P. Kinard $350,000
16 Sixty Oaks Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas S. Priest $349,900
364 Lachicotte Road 29078 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Wayne A. Hamilton and Vinike D. Hamilton $344,900
Richland County
29016
211 Cart Way from William H. Weand a/k/a William H. Weand, Jr. to Dinah McFadden $172,900
761 Pepplebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric N. Thomas, Jr. and Michelle Deniece Thomas $224,552
18 E. Wessex Way from Gerald F. Crook and Anne M. Crook to Jeffrey D. Bigwarfe and Alexa Bigwarfe $220,100
326 Beech Grove Lane from Capogrossi Construction, Inc. to Terry B. Pack and Vivian W. Pack $587,260
29 Dear Stream Court from James S. Eberle to Sherman L. Snider $213,000
417 Ivywood Lane from Camuy Guama Heremuru and Cruz Cruz-Heremuru to Marshall M. Thomas and Dana Thomas $261,000
151 Pleasant View Road from Demetrius Hopkins, Sr. to Eric S. Van Wye and Theresa A. Van Wye $217,500
1420 Mullis Road from Billy F. Key and Sherry M. Key to Timothy R. Atlee and Sherry M. Key $243,000
566 Rimer Pond Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James B. Armstrong and Latrice P. Armstrong $375,300
1053 Buttercup Circle from Lothario C. Johnson and Lindsay Johnson to Steven Huff and Cecila Lynn Huff $185,000
168 Coatbridge Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Michael L. Rhodes $253,990
421 Ruddy Duck Court from Donald R. Weaver to Candyce L. Jones $162,000
29036
365 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer D. King and Nancy A. King $270,280
103 Swiftfox Lane from Antony Harless and Sarah Harless to Dallas A. Gardner, III $151,250
208 Corinthian Drive from Henry P. Bufkin and Audrey B. Caldwell to William C. Roberts and Bonnie C. Roberts $255,000
29045
324 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Scott Richard Sutton and Lorie Ann Sutton $262,000
600 Park Place Drive from Alan Mitchell and Connie Mitchell to Bruce C. Johnson and Anna M. Johnson $203,000
86 Camp Creek Drive from Estate of Frank Gilbert Jones a/k/a Frank Jones to Conrex Master, LLC $101,000
252 Seabiscuit Lane from Heather Maddox to Dennis W. McCullough, Jr. $210,000
1160 Walden Place from Erik R. Svendsen and Marsha A. Svendsen to Nathan J. Halydier and Victoria P. Halydier $215,000
208 Delchester Drive from Antonio J. Wesley to Milagro Gonzalez Pineda and Keydi M. Fuentes Gonzalez $146,000
29061
2420 Lower Richland Boulevard from Mallory Long to Leonard Nazzery, Jr. $179,900
10 Chancelor Court from Leon Franklin, Jr. and Laveen L. Franklin to Henry L. Brown, Jr. $160,000
29063
11 Plum Wood Court from Kody L. Brandt and Erin E. Brandt to Brian Garrett Johnson and Sara Beth Johnson $187,000
506 Staffwood Drive from Steven R. Kirkley and Jennifer C. Kirkley to Joshua Wiley and Ruth Wiley $173,000
136 Buckhead Drive from Yang Zhao and Yuzhu Zhang to Johnny A. Moore and Susan S. Moore $435,000
167 Bradstone Road from Christy Anne Jeffcoat to Michelle Perry $125,000
204 Fox Run Drive from Judith T. Sturgis to James M. Simmons and Wendy L. Simmons $189,900
106 Blue Mountain Drive from Cindy A. Navarino to Michael J. Copeland Clarke and Avery Lane Bowen $226,000
103 Emerald Oaks Way from Robin Britt Dail and Andrew Scot Dail to Daniel M. Robertson and Susan M. Robertson $270,000
300 N. Royal Tower Drive from Aaron Bartfield to Crystal Johnson $124,000
730 Saxony Drive from Jason M. Sternenberg and Wallis Casey Peagler Sternenberg to Jonathan P. Hix $272,900
273 Glen Arbor Loop from Keith J. Dalick to Wendy E. Dunham and Richard A. Dunham $193,000
206 Valeworth Drive from James Beckham and Anita Beckham to Conrex Master, LLC $132,000
119 Kingston Forest Drive from Lori L. LeBoeuf to Dustin Shipp and Brittany R. Broome $165,000
124 Hunting View Drive from Christina A. Cochcroft and Peter J. Barnello to Diana Fletcher $204,500
251 E. Dean Road from Alan T. Martin and Roseanne W. Martin to Christopher M. Smith $112,000
6 Misty Glen Court from Christian M. Bockus and Cathy D. Cokus f/k/a Cathy J. Howe to Lisa S. Moore $174,900
23 Kingsway Road from Larry Gene Smith, Jr. and Delia G. Smith to Matthew A. Sims and Rachael Sims $136,500
29201
1324 Pulaski St., Unit A-209 from James S. Pope to Duncan Alford $277,500
1906 Taylor St. from Gibbs Shoals Properties, LLC to Gary L. Patterson $115,000
29203
1719, 1727, 1732 and1737 Houston St. from Elaine C. Johnson to Noor Khan $170,000
1401 Lorick Avenue from Matthew Varner to Kay F. Patterson $145,215
1001 Carola Avenue from David J. Rhoades and Cindy M. Rhoades to Nicholas T. Robinson $183,000
308 Providence Plantation Circle from Robin Renea Collins to Maranda B. Hayward $130,000
29204
3104 Quitman St. from John B. Reynolds to NVL97-CAE-2017-01 Merlin LLC 10-17 $119,000
3821 Linbrooke Drive from Rebecca E. Timmons to Mary A. Harmon $170,000
29205
3927 Hickory St. from John B. Farrell and Sean P. Farrell to Austin R. Krebs, Mark A. Krebs and Barbara A. Krebs $142,000
4103 Lantana Drive from Ruth M. Deep to Robert S. Wolfe and Cara L. Chancellor $160,800
824 Burwell Lane from Marilyn C. Bradshaw to City of Columbia $219,362
3213 Michigan St. from David Scott Kenney and David Wesley Kenney to Carter B. Bagley and Suzanne Bagley $245,875
3505 Devine St. from Melinda S. Stiefel to Mortimer M. Weinberg, III and Nancy S. Weinberg $1,200,000
29206
460 Alexander Circle from Virginia M. Herring to Steve R. Rowland and Paula Rowland $389,115
1749 Decker Boulevard from Elizabeth Richey Purvis n/k/a Elizabeth R. Collia and Terrell Richey Young f/k/a Marion Terrell Richey to Jon Michael, LLC $210,000
3633 Northshore Road from Jack D. Beasley and Adrianne Beasley to Meredith Lee Selbert $275,000
3817 MacGregor Drive from Lauren Mothena to Randy Wilson and Julie Wilson $280,000
212 Barton Bend Lane from Ainsley R. Porter and Webb A. Porter to Brian J. Cohl and Stacey L. Cohl $387,000
6233 Satchel Ford Road from Louie L. Cason, III to Randall A. Swanson and Kristen S. Swanson $305,000
4500 Nandina Drive from Wilson W. McDonald and Elizabeth F. McDonald to John B. Hane and Leyden H. Hane $582,000
3525 Boundbrook Lane from Patrick Steiner to Shane Melbourne $208,000
4730 Circle Drive from William S. Muckenfuss, Jr. to Michael Rushing $120,000
29209
1 Harvest Ridge Drive from Windy Beauchemin to Maxine Cushman-Robinson $216,000
1 Tuckahoe Court from Will H. Gilfillan to Caroline Johnson $560,000
505 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hannah C. Bryson $136,450
5 Hamptonwood Way from Kelly Allison Flora n/k/a Kelly A. Flora Bingham to Corydon Baylor Butler, III and Kaelin E. Jensen $175,000
12 Old South Drive from John W. Owen a/k/a John W. Owen, Sr. and Lynda T. Owen to C & M Properties, LLC $232,510
222 Village Walk from Vanessa M. Johnson to Jonathan D. Patterson $136,000
29210
1817 Laredo Drive from Daryl Leroy Nations to Charlotte Gale Drew and James J. White $118,500
1617 Nunamaker Drive from Dexter Lamar Powell to William Ward, Betty Ward and Mark Ward $122,500
231 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia Patentreger $105,000
29212
9 Lost Creek Court from William R. Padget and Jessica K. Padget to Darrell A. Ellisor, Jr. and Brandi N. Ellisor $255,000
29223
303 Oak Creek Circle from Paschal Family Trust to Evan Richmond-Lee Meadows $125,800
7726 Exeter Lane from Yasser Mahmoud to Henry Abraham $149,900
221 Dove Park Road from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sherry Robison $131,500
105 Springwater Drive from Eroca Head to Domenique Quinn and Darlene T. Quinn $174,900
812 N. Brickyard Road from Tonya M. Dula to Kemberly Alicia Green $109,000
8 Lehigh Court from Christopher P. Sicker and Jacqueline P. Sicker to Jack Beasley and Adrianne Beasley $390,000
7171 Two Notch Road from Jon E. Nix to 7171 Two Notch Road, LLC $168,000
100 Park Shore Drive W. from Jeanette Garret Hicklin and Marion D. Hicklin to Jeffrey A. Dahlin $197,000
301 Dove Ridge Road from Michael W. Adams and Kosha G. Adams to James E. Sykes and Maristela DeAraujo Sykes $245,000
403 Aiken Hunt Circle from Dan Blackstone Construction, LLC to Windhy Beauchemin $290,000
637 Trader Mill Road from Christy L. Anderson and William D. Anderson to Trenton D. Culler and Aisha L. Culler $134,000
1245 Parliament Lake Drive from Mary A. Harmon to Rebecca A. Hall and Brandon S. Hall $145,000
629 Kimpton Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rodolfo Antonio Zelada, Jr. and Dibya Zelada $181,130
106 Branch Hill Lane from Robert B. Dyer, Jr. to Jessica Pena $249,900
29229
338 Golden Ingot Lane from Jessica Forman Norwood f/k/a Jessica Forman to Courtney M. Sanders $132,000
103 Tortoise Trail from Thomas M. Kaufman and Susan Smith Kaufman to Vickey Toole Lewis $153,000
118 Waterton Way from Danilu Santos-Price to Armanda A. Gullickson $225,000
232 Rose Creek Lane from Mitchell B. Mackinem and Margaret E. Mackinem to Rodric Smith and Ashley Smith $184,900
400 Lake Vista Court from Lien H. Le to Troy Allen $255,750
540 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Stephen O’Connor and Christina O’Connor $167,445
454 Wagner Trail from Robert L. Callahab, Jr. and Jandra A. Bates to James R. Greenwood, Jr. and Cheryl A. Greenwood $210,000
437 Wagner Trail from Irene J. Glover to Linda Jo Mock $199,999
709 Silverbell Court from Lila G. Abraham to Raven L. Bell $138,900
300 Sandpine Road from Luis A. Medina to Chandra U. Anderson $139,900
801 Wing Stripe Court from Guillermo I. Salguero and Chevaughn K. Salguero to Kisha L. Thomas-Walker $167,000
112 Traditions Circle from Pedro L. Malave to Larry D. Irby $200,000
113 Ashley Hall Road from Wilford Raiford and Shirley A. Cole-Raiford to Kevin G. Creighton and Tina Marie Creighton $190,000
100 Bennington Circle from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Patricia McKnight $196,000
1107 Lake Village Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Latasha Denette Johnson $158,000
242 Peninsula Way from Ryan L. Corcoran and Stephanie L. Corcoran to Michael W. Adams and Kosha G. Adams $350,000
607 Brickingham Way from James B. Armstrong and Latrice Armstrong to Jefferson Lee and Roanetter Lee $225,000
5 Red Cedar Drive from Paul E. Richardson, Sr. and Irmgard Richardson to Rico Bennett and Jemmia Holliday $165,000
326 Sterling Cove Road from Jessica Kathleen Rogers f/k/a Jessica Kathleen Reese and Stanley J. Rogers, Jr. to Tommy Lee White, Jr. $189,900
20 Crimson Court from John L. Greene and Jennifer M. Greene to Chyanne R. Goole $104,500
102 Ashley Crest Drive from Akash, LLC to Sherry Jackson $168,000
Lexington County
29006
409 Edith St. from Dustin C. Crapps and Christina H. Crapps to Dennis A. Rogers and Carleen Andre Rogers $138,000
125 N. Peachtree St. from Daniel Harmon and Janice Harmon to Jamie L. Comer $101,500
270 Summerland Avenue from Alice E. Winter to Jennifer Renee Rigsby, Randy Alan Rigsby and Cynthia V. Rigsby $145,400
29033
700 Lafayette Avenue from Kelly Jo Chapman to Debra Moore $145,000
2847 Tree St. from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity to Augustine Heyward $102,000
2843 Tree St. from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity to Jamecia Elaine Oliver $102,000
2845 Tree St. from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity to Katona Farley $104,000
2321 Lucas St. from Estate of Annie M. Weatherford and Johnny Legette to Jennifer Taylor and Michael Hendrix, Jr. $100,000
29036
832 Old Forge Road from Laurens E. Johnson and Caroline C. Johnson to Dale Martin $2,000,000
120 Haywain Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Veronica S. Dalpe $221,500
233 Woolbright Lane from Sharon L. Guess to Vick A. Counts and Norman M. Counts $239,000
1140 Indian Summer Point from Dorothy A. Fitzsimmons to Cameron H. Petty and Ronald J. Goebel $360,000
121 Forest Bickley Road from Thomas M. Traynham, II and Rebecca J.W. Traynham to Coy B. McClinton and Margaret Elizabeth McClinton $240,000
233 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Darlene C. Fragale and James M. Fragale $286,370
209 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Robert Gummere $324,699
217 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Patricia Wessinger and Donald Wessinger $295,420
29053
135 Sandy Creek Court from Nathanael M. Bredeweg to Tyler Britton $125,000
113 Pintail Lake Drive from Matt A. Taylor and Rachel S. Taylor to Carl William Jackson, Jr. and Lisa Marie Panico-Jackson $510,000
236 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kristel Thomas $178,211
29054
1449 Misty Circle from Eugene H. Swygert, Jr. and Carla A. Swygert to Kelly Reid and Eric Johnson $335,000
240 Pintail Lake Drive from Darryl L. Stromberg and Pamela R. Stromberg to Jason E. Catone and Aubrey O. Catone $427,000
584 Peninsula Drive from Shawn Patrick Daughtry and Michelle Newell Crews to Jordan Development Company, Inc. $202,000
1125 Ben Franklin Road from Neil Bastian to Fredrick Clinch Massey $154,650
29063
90 N. Royal Tower Drive from Estate of Annie Belle Evans a/k/a Annie Belle Evans to Great Southern Homes, Inc. $210,000
29070
4711 Calks Ferry Road from Jason Douglas Fees to Bryan Lee Yarborough and Kelli Marie Yarborough $200,000
608 Rock N Creek Road from Lester J. Gornto, Jr. and Elaine A. Swygert Gornto to Justin D. Steen $145,000
107 Misty Morning Point from Michael G. Palo Revocable Trust and Christina S. Ohar-Palo Revocable Trust to Lawson Enterprises, Inc. $175,000
1059 W. Hampton St. from Pamela J. Trussell and Cynthia L. Clamp to Duane Clobridge $142,000
138 Switch Grass Drive from John E. Moore, III and Jesse L. Kinkead to Neil Bastian and Candi Bastian $207,500
29072
429 River Club Road from Edge City Homes, LLC to Michael Phillip Boone and Jami Suzanne Cassidy Boone $665,000
110 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Deanna J. Pifer Living Trust $268,908
214 Beltrees Drive from Ronald F. Herrygers and Mary C. Herrygers to Christianna Whitaker and Andrew Whitaker $229,900
136 Brookdale Circle from Thomas F. Law to Emily L. Stager and Josh S. Powell $275,000
161 Breezes Drive, Unit 29A from Brian K. Hamilton and Kristine C. Hamilton to Jason Comer Lawson and Marni W. Lawson $393,000
204 Ivy Hill Court from Crystal Renee Russ to Megan Crowe Ruff and Chad Ruff $167,500
216 Chesterton Drive from Peter F. Rietveld and Reda C. Rietveld to Olen L. Grant $128,900
123 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charles C. Ford and Caitlin Ford $260,900
144 Jamestowne Court from Raymond H. Hudson, Jr. and Felicia D. Hudson to Robert G. Moore $195,700
129 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kendal P. Heuer and Cortney D. Heuer $289,900
206 River Crossing Road from Michael Driscoll to Michael R. Crocker and Ferrisa W. Crocker $290,000
805 Mallard Lakes Drive from R. Bryant Herring and Cindy S. Herring to Timothy Charles Hinson and Amy Lynn Hinson $213,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 231 from Gerald Johnson and Rose Anne Johnson to Mary Fuller $175,000
357 Richmond Farms Circle from Juan Gonzalez and Neida Gonzalez to Steven L. Davidson and Kimberly L. Davidson $167,900
232 Royal Lythan Circle from Matthew David Crais and Danielle Elizabeth Johnson n/k/a Danielle Crais to James A. Wirth and Kristie A. Wirth $291,100
121 Vista Oaks Drive from Estate of Mary Louise Schulte to Gary K. Pontiere $147,500
121 Tybo Drive from EMR & Associates, LLC n/k/a Rozier Family Trust, LLC to Maria D. Malsbury and Eric K. Malsbury $144,000
101 Buckhaven Way from Julianne Dee to Marshall E. Brown and Christopher Brandon Miller $112,000
852 Bentley Drive from David A. Wood and June A. Wood to Donald Austin Frick $142,500
144 Secret Cove Drive from Charles W. McDaniel and Doris W. McDaniel to Richard Lee Floyd $420,000
18 Clubside Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lisa Christina Stickley and Randy Allan Stickley $518,500
239 Peach Hill Drive from William A. Long, III and Michelle Long to Kyle F. McKee and Danielle M. Krieg $205,000
114 Flagstone Way from Joseph Ronald Medrick and Sarah P. Medrick to Malinda Minear Wantland $223,000
145 Sunset Bay Lane from Brandon S. Hedges and Kelly Hedges to Cartus Financial Corporation $257,000
145 Sunset Bay Lane from Cartus Financial Corporation to Joseph Scott Oberlies and Barbara R. Oberlies $257,000
355 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Alton Long, III and Michelle Long $324,000
208 Longshadow Drive from Siu Wai Li to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $131,000
144 Lake Harbor Drive from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Nathan Crocker and April Crocker $210,000
158 Ridge Top Road from Sandra J. Dunovant and James Dunovant to Ryan Jones $262,200
141 Scarborough Drive from Estate of Ralph Willard Roberts to Jeffrey Damico and Cindy Damico $107,000
305 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Wilnide D. Dugger and Raymond D. Dugger $295,000
220 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Scott D. Lyle and Jessica A. Lyle $298,550
213 Browns River Road from Ione H. Cockrell to Ann White $445,000
101 Underwood Drive from Carl L. Tilson and Alan L. Lominick to Mark Yesnach and Audra Yesnach $216,900
136 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Dennis L. Edmond and Shontell R. Edmond $295,550
511 Oxford Court from Joseph N. Wingard, III and Suzanne Y. Wingard to Charles Sanford Craft, III and Melfreda L. Craft $222,000
504 Carola Lane from Sandra R. Williams Lifetime Trust to Ethan T. Rucker and Kaitlyn B. Rucker $258,000
124 Waverly Point Drive from Dannon K. Collard n/k/a Dannon C. Heller to Cynthia Lynn Spell $105,000
217 Heritage Trail from Alice S. Craver to Toby R. Grapner and Blair E. Grapner $175,000
117 Yoshino Circle from JillAnne Larkin to Christopher A. Smith and Brittney Smith $150,000
29073
267 Cornerstone Lane from Steve W. Roland and Lisa D. Roland to Graciano Marquez and Andrea Marquez $155,000
219 Benjamin Drive from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Kali Nicole Wright and William Wright $194,900
750 Deertrack Run from Elizabeth T. Johnson to Jeremy B. Liles $140,000
405 Old Orangeburg Road from James Enoch Clyburn, Jr. to Angel L. Maldonado, Sr. and Iris N. Maldonado $164,900
468 Laurel Road from J. Glenn Taylor a/kl/a Glenn Taylor and Christina P. Taylor to Typre D. Beasley and Tom Beasley, III $231,000
514 Winterfeild Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Daniel C. Dabkowski and Desire M. Dabkowski $247,540
2042 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Justin Tyler Hanvey and Cassandra Jensen Hanvey $256,532
127 Bran Court from James C. Crumpler and Kathryn S. Crumpler to Daniel T. Schill and Rebekah H. Schill $287,500
121 Timber Chase Lane from Slade M. Deyulis and Deniuse A. Deyulis to Benjamin Bird and Jennifer Singleton-Bird $239,900
909 Hickory Glade Court from Kimberly B. Crumrine to Jillian R. Stebbins and Michael Stebbins $118,500
255 Meadow Saffron Drive from Kristen Lein Garst and Brittney S. Phillips n/k/a Brittney P. Garst to John D. Fitzgerald and Megan E. Fitzgerald $203,500
550 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Janet Alyse McClarrie and Justin P. McClarrie $223,890
126 Maple Road from James Andrew Wirth to Angelica M. Burkett and Tahiheed M. Burkett $174,900
225 Willow Forks Road from William T. Stidom to Matthew Taylor Culpepper and Brooke Nicole Culpepper $150,000
121 Harmon Creek Drive from Christopher M. Williams and Jennifer B. Williams to Joseph R. Medrick, Sarah P. Medrick and Jennifer J. Medrick $173,000
2209 Nazareth Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey A. Brewer and Amanda L. Brewer $229,600
816 Winter Flower Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jeffrey Antolik $166,888
129 Whitton Court from Donald R. Carter to Charles W. Caldwell, Jr. $132,000
933 Bannockburn Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Vanessa A. Glenn $253,955
635 Twisted Oak Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sherry D. Pollard $189,990
643 Twisted Oak Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Mariah J. Hund and Miguel A. Roman, Jr. $190,000
932 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jennifer Kne and Jessica Heehn $350,172
413 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Collin Michael Derrick and Brittni Ann Derrick $251,463
138 Swanhaven Drive from Jennifer L. Stubbs to Nicole Roof, Brittany Waring and Cami Purkey $130,000
29123
414 Main St. from Barbara H. Smith a/k/a Barbara H. Smith-Carey to John Oldham and Darla Oldham $240,000
29169
1436 Decree Avenue from William Sinclair Wallace, III to SFR3, LLC $122,000
113 Trey Court from Margie R. Barnes, her Life Estate and Susan V. Barnes to David C. Hughey and Vicki E. Hughey $167,500
1439 C Avenue from Mark Conrardy to Donna K. Kelly $132,000
1817 Ephrata Drive from Ann M. Diamond to Jimmy L. Garvin and Carrie M. Garvin $279,900
701 Hulon Lane from Simoni Group, LLC to Kayla Alexis Kemfort $100,000
324 Brookland Way from Meredith F. Walston to Richard Ladd Mangum $186,000
1618 Airport Boulevard from Airport Square, LLC to MBD Airport Square, LLC $3,890,000
29170
306 Savanna Woods Lane from Alexa Clark f/k/a Alexa L. Wegner to Walter K. Ashmore and Taylor Brooke Wiley $116,495
1963 Blue Ridge Terrace from James L. Whaley, Jr. and Joyce C. Whaley to SFR3, LLC $106,900
301 Mission Road from Gary W. Purvis to Carlton E. Vant and Tonya Martin-Vant $144,000
163 Fox Hollow Circle from Marshall M. Thomas to Mackenzie J. Ellisor $195,000
216 Marvin Court from Michele Mills a/k/a Michele Phillips to Shannon Lovell $100,000
142 Stonewood Drive from Justin D. Towery and Ashley A. Wright n/k/a Ashley A. Towery to Jake L’Etoile and Christina Marie L’Etoile $138,900
158 Stonewood Drive from Arlisha S. Bailey and Floyd J. Bailey to Joel Salcedo $100,000
439 Laurel Mist Lane from Darrell A. Ellisor, Jr. and Brandi N. Ellisor to Tiaesha Daniel $180,000
159 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Matthew W. Duplack and Diana L. Duplack $241,500
3143 Sierra Drive from W. Steven Coleman and Mary D. Coleman to Perry Bishop $139,000
537 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Courtney P. Howard and David C. Howard $197,000
407 Leton Drive from Holly W. Dinkins Revocable Trust to Lucas Pope Clarkson and Candace Hoper Clarkson $224,500
601 St. Andrews Road from Monument St. Andrew’s LLC to CIG STA Columbia, LLC $12,350,000
526 Old Saybrook Drive from Midlands Housing Solutions, LLC to Paul E. Miles, III and Junellyn P. Miles $192,000
533 Woodland Hills W. from Solid Property Development, LLC to Dale Owen Vereen $169,888
29212
136 Creek Knoll Lane from Paul Marohl to William Naille and Connie Naille $298,000
2605 N. Lake Drive from Theresa A. Howard to Marion D. Karst, Jr. and Lawrence E. Ward $164,000
228 Tolson Lane from John A. Bass, Jr. and Dale S. Bass to Justin Joseph Urtz and Monica Jean Urtz $174,000
500 Topknoll Court from Terrence D. Somerville and Melinda E. Somerville to Latorrie D. Jones and Avian R. Jones $229,900
412 Challedon Drive from Stephen C. Crater to Arley R. Hughes and Peggy P. Hughes $149,900
406 Shortbow Court from Moses Payne and Sarah Payne to David A. Wood and June A. Wood $228,000
103 Piney Grove Road from Melba Jean Wright a/k/a Melba J. Wright to Circle K Stores, Inc. $335,000
Piney Grove Road & St. Andrews Road from DNF, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc. $925,000
6014 St. Andrews Road from Penninger Family Limited Partnership to Circle K Stores, Inc. $1,150,000
260 Woodwinds Drive from N. Michael Counts and Vicki A. Counts to Benjamin A. Moore $141,000
602 Wordsworth Place from Brenda J. White to Mickie F. Porter $165,000
1704 Quail Valley E. from Lisa L. Steinborn a/k/a Lisa Sizemore and Paul C. Sizemore to David Matthew Simmons and Ksenija Evangeline Simmons $228,000
Kershaw County
29020
172 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bryan Robert Berrio and Megan M. Berrio $211,909
34 Carlisle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tasha R. Boyd $206,801
1122 Fairlawn Drive from Estate of Zena J. Carmichael a/k/a Zenia J. Carmichael to Christopher Robert Harris and Sarah Elaine Harris $119,900
71 Edinburgh Castle Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Kenna W. Prunty $176,000
1509 Sarsfield Avenue from Joshua A. Stein and Beth-Anne Stehr to Franklin M. Mullins and Dorothy J. Mullins $139,000
29045
24 Bird Song Lane from Wayne Hamilton and Vinike Hamilton to Robert E. Sullivan, III $212,000
1864 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Wayne R.N. Stewart $243,500
16 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas S. Priest $349,900
1533 Pine Valley Drive from Krystal B. Watts to Diane Miller $140,000
652 Watts Hill Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Phillip Michael Davidson and Summer Hudson Davidson $172,400
253 Elmwood Boulevard from Darlene A. Goley to Elizabeth M. Martin and Robert B. Keasler $130,000
123 Kelsney Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John D. Duncan and Tamarille J. Duncan $352,820
958 Wildwood Lane from Christopher D. Fannin to Clarence E. Lovick and Ramona Lovick $225,500
1860 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stefano Dixon and Sierra Nicole Dixon $209,123
9 Ole Still Lane from Daniel T Collins to Patsy Miles $200,000
29074
2253 Waterfront Road from Patsy Miles to Michael P. Kinard $350,000
29078
10 Race Stable Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Sandra Marisa Rauert $166,050
725 Wildwood Lane from Nicholas H. McManus and Amelia M. McManus to Christoper M. DeLong, Jr. and Hannah L. Church $145,000
140 Hayfield Road from Wade Breaud and Tammy H. Breaud to Terry L. Bullard and Ashley E. Bullard $230,000
364 Lachicotte Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Wayne A. Hamilton and Vinike D. Hamilton $344,900
64 Reisling Court from Dean A. Johnson and Della Johnson to Peter Ryan Jones $185,650
29 Remington Drive from Gregory D. Carraway to Todd Darrell Kelley and April Kelley $215,000
91 Carina Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Fred Lee Nelly, III and Juliet M. Nelly $219,900
873 Medfield Road from Clennie E. Davis, III and Doris U. Doris to Nicholas Marcari and Katrina Marcari $214,000
1001 Hill St. from Laura L. Boykin to Stephanie Scurry $125,000
1260 Pinecrest Drive from Robert G. Whipple as Conservator for Diedra Whipple to Heather Farmer Branham $145,000
29128
331 B Baynard Boykin Road from Heather S. Hoopes-Matthews to Douglas I. Metzger and Betty AS. Metzger $350,000
29130
1634 Blackgum Lane from Jack Preston Pettit and Lois Kennedy Pettit to Shawn A. Vanvolkenburg $340,000
