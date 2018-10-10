Columbia-area schools cancel classes as Hurricane Michael approaches

With the threat of Hurricane Michael looming and much of the Midlands under a tropical storm warning, some Columbia-area schools opted to cancel classes.
Richland One School District and Richland School District Two announced Wednesday that they would be closing Thursday, according to a statement from the district.
Both school districts’ closures includes all district offices and after-school programs. School is expected to resume Friday.
The Columbia-area should expect to begin feeling the effects of Michael early Thursday morning, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service. The height of hurricane activity will begin Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon, they added.
Other Midlands schools made the decision to close early Tuesday afternoon. Schools in Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg, Sumter, Newberry and Orangeburg counties have announced plans to close Thursday.
Local schools waited until Hurricane Michael neared touch down on Florida’s panhandle and Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency in South Carolina.
Around noon Tuesday, Richland Two schools said they were monitoring the storm and still waiting to make a decision, according to a Tweet from the district. Later, Lexington and Richland School District Five sent out a statement echoing that mentality, but canceling Thursday athletic events.
Comments