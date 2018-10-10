State Fair closes Thursday, postpones Scotty McCreery concert as Michael approaches

One day after opening for business, the South Carolina State Fair will be closing Thursday due to Hurricane Michael, according to a fair statement.
Along with the closing, the State Fair will be postponing the Scotty McCreery Concert, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night, according to the statement.
The concert was rescheduled for Oct 18. Ticket holders can still use their passes to get into the show, according to the statement.
“We know how much fans were looking forward to this concert, and we appreciate Scotty McCreery’s management team being so flexible and working with us to get this new show rescheduled,” State Fair Manager Nancy Smith said.
Smith said it was the first time she could remember the fair closing for a full day in 35 years.
“This was an easy call because it was the right one for our community,” Smith said.
The Columbia area will begin feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael early Thursday morning, forecasters say. The middle of what will be a tropical storm will pass over the city at about noon, they added.
The State Fair will reopen Friday, and will continue as regularly scheduled until Oct. 21.
