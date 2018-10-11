Some flights canceled at Columbia airport because of Tropical Storm Michael

Fifteen flights have been canceled to and from Columbia Metropolitan Airport as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The airport remains open. Passengers are advised to check with the airline they are flying on to receive updates on cancellations.
These are the flights that have been canceled so far.
Departures from CAE:
American Airlines flight 4710 to Charlotte, N.C., at 5:28 a.m.
American Airlines flight 5121 to Charlotte, N.C., 7 a.m.
Delta Air Lines flight 3431 to New York at 7 a.m.
American Airlines flight 5122 to Washington, D.C., at 9:01 a.m.
American Airlines flight 4882 Charlotte, N.C., at 9:10 a.m.
American Airlines flight 5618 to Charlotte, N.C., at 10:54 a.m.
American Airlines flight 4656 to Charlotte, N.C., at 12:59 p.m.
American Airlines flight 5653 to Philadelphia at 1:08 p.m.
American Airlines flight 4964 to Charlotte, N.C. at 2:16 p.m.
Arrivals to CAE:
American Airlines flight 5122 from Washington, D.C., at 8:36 a.m.
American Airlines flight 4882 from Charlotte, N.C., at 8:41 a.m.
American Airlines flight 5618 from Charlotte, N.C., at 10:23 a.m.
American Airlines flight 4649 from Charlotte, N.C., at 12:28 p.m.
American Airlines flight 5653 from Philadelphia at 12:39 p.m.
American Airlines flight 4964 from Charlotte, N.C., at 1:46 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
