SportsCenter anchor gives to Columbia cause after lookalike dad calls him out

One year after being featured on SportsCenter for a Halloween costume mimicking a popular anchor, Columbia-area father Matt Vaughn called out Scott Van Pelt on Twitter.
Van Pelt told Vaughn he would send him a prize for dressing like him for Halloween, but the local father said he had yet to receive anything, according to his Tweet.
“How about a donation to @JDRF and our walk team in support of my daughter who is a T1D (type one diabetic)!” Vaughn tweeted at the anchor.
Hours later, Vaughn’s fundraiser page on the JDRF’s — formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — One Walk site showed a $985 donation from Van Pelt.
“Matt, you were $985 short or your goal. Now you aren’t. Good luck with this and my best to your daughter,” Van Pelt replied to Vaughn’s tweet.
“You are the man! We greatly appreciate your donation and can’t thank you enough!” Vaughn replied to Van Pelt.
Vaughn was raising money to support a juvenile diabetes fundraiser walk, according to his site. His daughter was diagnosed in 2016, he said.
‘It is certainly a day we will never forget, but at the same time, it has put us in a place to help, educate and support JDRF,” he posted to his fund-raising page. “Our team has been very involved and we don’t look to slow down anytime soon.”
Since, Vaughn raised his goal to $8,000 for the walk, according to his fund-raising page.
The walk will take place Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. at Spirit Communications Park, according to the site.
