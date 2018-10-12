Here’s your chance to meet your favorite Live PD stars (and get some fried Oreos too)

Here is a sneak peek into the new attractions at the SC State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair has some new attractions planned this year including new rides and food.
The South Carolina State Fair has some new attractions planned this year including new rides and food.
By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

October 12, 2018 11:37 AM

Live PD fans rejoice: Richland County’s star deputies will be making appearances at the South Carolina State Fair, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies Mark Laureano, Chris Blanding and Addy Perez will be greeting fans and fair-goers alike at the fair Saturday before they hit the road for the show later that night, according to the Tweet.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a booth at the Goodman Building for the duration of the fair, department spokeswoman Capt. Maria Yturria said. The three deputies from Live PD will be taking over the booth from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., according to the Tweet.

“We also realize that many people are fans of live PD so we figured it would be a treat to have some of their favorites there for people to see and take pictures with,” Yturria said.

On other days, the department will feature their K-9 unit, Victim Services and Project Hope, Yturria said.

Live PD will come on Saturday night at 9 p.m. on A&E.

Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff's Department explains how the agency selects which deputies are followed on-camera on A&E's documentary series "Live PD."

