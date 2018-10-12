Here’s your chance to meet your favorite Live PD stars (and get some fried Oreos too)

Live PD fans rejoice: Richland County’s star deputies will be making appearances at the South Carolina State Fair, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies Mark Laureano, Chris Blanding and Addy Perez will be greeting fans and fair-goers alike at the fair Saturday before they hit the road for the show later that night, according to the Tweet.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a booth at the Goodman Building for the duration of the fair, department spokeswoman Capt. Maria Yturria said. The three deputies from Live PD will be taking over the booth from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., according to the Tweet.

“We also realize that many people are fans of live PD so we figured it would be a treat to have some of their favorites there for people to see and take pictures with,” Yturria said.

On other days, the department will feature their K-9 unit, Victim Services and Project Hope, Yturria said.

Live PD will come on Saturday night at 9 p.m. on A&E.