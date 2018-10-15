‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah bringing his comedy tour to SC

Comic Trevor Noah, who also hosts the late night “Daily Show” on Comedy Central, is embarking on his first arena tour, and it stops in Greenville March 22.
Noah, who played the Peace Center last year, will perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets are $39.50-$95, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 19.
A native of South Africa, Noah is known for his sometimes-biting political and social commentary. He also is the author of the best-selling memoir “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood.”
For more info, go to www.ticketmaster.com.
