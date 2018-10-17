Driver partially ejected in I-26 crash that killed 2

Two people were killed Tuesday when a truck ran off the roadway and hit a tree on Interstate 26.
The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 166, which is in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling west on I-26 when the truck went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree, Southern said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the truck. The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped.
Both died from their injuries, Southern said. The identities will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to exit the roadway. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
