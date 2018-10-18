Buffet opens in former Ryan’s restaurant on Two Notch Road

Magnolia buffet has opened in the old Ryan’s location at 10052 Two Notch Road.

Ryan’s closed its Two Notch location in March 2016 along with five other Ryan’s around the state when the restaurants’ parent company filed for bankruptcy.





Magnolia is the fifth Asian buffet for owner Jennifer Wong. It is her second in northeast Richland County.





Wong could not be reached for comment. The restaurant opened the last week of September.





The buffet features traditional Asian fare along with a wide variety of sushi and a hibachi grill. The interior or the space has been extensively renovated.





The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. except for Friday and Saturday, when it stays open until 10:30 p.m.

It is seeking chefs, a manager and other employees. To apply, visit www.magnoliabuffet.com.

Wong also owns: