Months after SC man died from fight, Rough N’ Rowdy schedules Columbia stop

The amateur boxing contest that puts locals in the ring to duke it out Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl is coming to Columbia, according to the pay-per-view performance’s website.
Billed as “the World’s Largest Knockout Party,” the controversial show will be coming to Columbia Dec. 7, and is still taking submissions for local fighters, according to owner Barstool Sport’s website.
It is unclear where the fights will take place, but during Rough N’ Rowdy’s last stop in Columbia, they appeared at the Metropolitan Convention Center. Currently, the show is not listed on the convention center’s line-up of events.
Rough N’ Rowdy has featured Columbia natives before. In April, two Five Points bars — the Bird Dog Bar and Breakers — decided to settle a feud by having employees step into a ring for the show in Charlotte.
The show features everyday Joe’s putting on boxing gloves and taking swings at each other in an event sponsored by Barstool Sports. Fans can get tickets for the live shows or stream the event online for $15.99, according to Rough N’ Rowdy’s website.
While watching locals fight it out can be fun for some, for others, it can end in tragedy.
During on of Rough N’ Rowdy’s last visits to South Carolina, a Myrtle Beach restaurant owner was put in a coma and later died after being punched in the head several times, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News. Willie Pederson, 34, thought it would be a fun event, but went down during his second fight and eventually was taken to the hospital.
In late September, Pederson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against event promoters and Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl, according to the Sun News.
