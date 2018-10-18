Driver killed when car hits tree in Richland County

One person was killed after a car hit a tree in Richland County late Wednesday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Winterwood Road in Columbia, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the Highway Patrol.
A Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Winterwood when the car went off the left side of the roadway, where it hit a tree and overturned, Southern said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped.
The driver will be identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
