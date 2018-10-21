30 injured when clubhouse floor collapses at Clemson apartment complex

More than two-dozen people were injured when a clubhouse floor collapsed at a Clemson apartment complex early Sunday.
It happened during a private party in the clubhouse at The Woodlands of Clemson around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSPA.
Part of the clubhouse floor collapsed into the building’s basement as attendees were dancing in unison, Woodlands Property Management President Tal Slann told CNN.
More than 30 people were transported to three area hospitals, FOX Carolina reported.
Clemson police Chief Jimmy Dixon told WYFF there were no life-threatening injuries.
The complex is located on S.C. 93, about two miles away from Clemson University.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
