‘Halloween’ wasn’t the only scary movie filmed in SC. Here are 7 other fright flicks

As Halloween approaches, few things get people into the holiday spirit like scary movies.
Here are several movies filmed right here in South Carolina that will give you a scare at Halloween and throughout the rest of the year.
Halloween (2018)
The most recent movie filmed in the Palmetto State is “Halloween,” the 11th installment in the slasher series revolving around serial killer Michael Myers.
Set 40 years after the original 1978 film, the latest movie has Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode preparing for a confrontation with her psychotic brother after his prison transfer bus crashes, allowing him to escape.
The film, which was shot entirely in the Charleston area, earned an estimated $77.5 million in North America its opening weekend, the best opening ever for the slasher series, according to CNN.
The Strangers (2008)
A weekend at a family vacation home turns into a terrifying home invasion for a young couple stalked and attacked in the middle of the night by masked intruders in “The Strangers.” .
The film was shot entirely in Florence County on a warehouse that was converted into a sound stage, the Florence Morning News reported at the time.
“Armageddon” star Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman play a young couple who are terrorized for hours one night in a script that writer and director Bryan Bertino said was loosely inspired by the Manson family murders, according to the Internet Movie Database.
Making the film even more terrifying is the reason given by one of the nameless intruders when Tyler’s character asks why they chose to target the couple: “Because you were home.”
Deliverance (1972)
Four friends from Atlanta find themselves in a fight for their lives when their canoe trip through the Georgia wilderness leads them into a gang of inbred locals.
Set in the mountains of Georgia, parts of the film were shot at the Chattooga River, which divides Georgia and South Carolina, and at Lake Jocassee in Oconee County. Festivals were held in Oconee County and in Rabun County, Georgia, to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary in 2012, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The film, which stars Jon Voight and the late Burt Reynolds, was nominated for three Academy Awards including “Best Picture,” and five Gold Globe Awards. In 2008, it was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Fresh off the success of “Pretty Woman” at the time, Julia Roberts segued from romantic comedy to romantic thriller as she portrayed a woman trying to escape her abusive husband in “Sleeping with the Enemy.”
The film follows Laura Burney, played by Roberts, who fakes her death and moves from Cape Cod to the Iowa town of Cedar Falls to escape her nightmarish and abusive husband, who eventually tracks her down to terrorize her again.
The swimming pool where Roberts’ character learns how to swim in order to fake her own death is the pool at Converse College in Spartanburg, according to sciway.net. Parts of the movie were also filmed in the city of Abbeville and at Presbyterian College in Laurens.
Roberts drew criticism in 1990 when she expressed disdain for the Spartanburg and Abbeville areas during an interview with Rolling Stone.
“The people were horribly racist, and I had a really hard time,” she said, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “... I didn’t feel like I was on location anymore. I didn’t feel like I had a job. I felt like this hell was where I lived.”
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
More than 30 years after a big-eyed Sissy Spacek unleashed terror on her high school prom in a film adaptation of the Stephen King classic “Carrie,” a sequel filmed partly in South Carolina continued the teenage carnage.
Released in 1999, “The Rage: Carrie 2” follows Rachel Lang, a teenage outcast who learns she has telekinetic powers, which she uses to get back at a group of peers who publicly humiliate her. Amy Irving, who starred in the original movie, reprised her role of Sue Snell for the sequel.
Parts of the film were shot at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, according to the Internet Movie Database.
Asylum (2008)
Another horror movie was shot at Winthrop University years later.
“Asylum” follows a group of college students who learn that their dormitory once housed the criminally insane, and that the ghost of a mad doctor is torturing students the way he did his patients.
Filming transformed the Winthrop campus into a movie set with more than 85 people involved in the filming, along with extras who had been cast in Rock Hill weeks earlier, The Herald reported.
Swamp Thing (1982)
Before horror king Wes Craven found success in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scream” franchises, he directed “Swamp Thing,” which was filmed entirely in South Carolina.
In the movie, a chemical accident turns a scientist into a swamp monster.
The film was shot in the Charleston area, and the swamp scenes were shot in Cypress Gardens and Magnolia Plantation, according to the book “Wes Craven: The Art of Horror.” A 1989 sequel, “Return of the Swamp Thing,” was shot in the Savannah area; however, Craven was not involved in that film.
Campfire Tales (1991)
“Campfire Tales” is an anthology of stories with a format similar to the TV show “Tales from the Crypt.”
The first story, “The Hook,” is a twist on the popular urban legend about an escaped prisoner with a hook for a hand terrorizing a young couple. The second story, “Overtoke,” is about two stoners who fall ill after finding a large quantity of marijuana and smoking it.
The third story, “The Fright Before Xmas,” is about a man who is punished by a Santa Claus-like presence after returning to his mother’s home for Christmas and killing her to collect inheritance. The fourth story, “Skull and Crossbones,” follows a man who is shipwrecked on a desert island and ignores warnings about a band of zombie pirates guarding a hidden treasure.
Two USC graduates wrote and produced the film, which was shot in Columbia and Hunting Island, according to sciway.net and previous stories in The State.
