Going to a show at Colonial Life? Leave your bag at home, officials say

If you’re headed to a concert or event at Colonial Life Arena, you may want to leave your purse at home.
As part of a new policy, the arena will only be allowing clear bags into events, starting Thursday before a Chris Stapleton concert, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina Athletics.
Before the new policy was put into place, clear bags were only required at ticketed athletic events, according to a previous athletics statement. That policy began during the 2016-2017 athletic season.
In addition to requiring clear bags, the arena is also putting restrictions on the size of items allowed in the building, according to the statement. Bags will not be allowed to exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, with a logo no larger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches on one side of the bag.
Event attendees will also be allowed to bring in one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, small clutches (no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches) and medically necessary items, according to the statement.
The following bags will be prohibited:
- Purses larger than a clutch
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Cinch or drawstring bags
- Luggage
- Computer bags
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
Comments