1 killed in Lexington County crash involving a motorcycle and a car

A motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday morning crash that closed part of Two Notch Road for hours, according to officials.
The deadly crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Two Notch Road near San Palo Court, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Details about the crash are limited, but Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told The State one person died.
Lance Cpl. David Jones said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car, and that the motorcyclist was killed.
The identity will be released by Fisher’s office after the family is notified.
There were 53 traffic deaths in Lexington County this year as of Monday, according to numbers released earlier this week by the S.C. Department of Public Safety. That’s up from 39 at the same time last year and makes Lexington County the second highest in the state behind Spartanburg County, which currently has 60 traffic fatalities.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments