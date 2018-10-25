This file photo shows a vessel from the U.S. Coast Guard, which is participating in the search for a missing plane along the South Carolina coast.
Search underway for plane missing off SC coast, FAA says

By Noah Feit

October 25, 2018 07:00 PM

A search is underway along the South Carolina coast for a missing plane.

The FAA reported that officials are looking for the plane, a Piper PA-31, “about 100 miles south-southeast of Charleston.” Both the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard are participating in the search, WCIV reported.

The aircraft has been missing since it took off at Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews at 11:45 a.m., according to WCSC. The airport is located in Georgetown County, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

The plane’s final destination was the Bahamas, per WCBD.

According to the FAA, it will not “confirm the aircraft registration or ownership until it is located,” WCIV reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

 

