Columbia grocery store is giving away money to celebrate its makeover

Like juice? Like free gift cards?
Then you’re going to like Columbia’s newly renovated Earth Fare grocery store this Saturday morning.
To celebrate its recent makeover — including new decor and the addition of the Heirloom Cafe and Juice Bar — the Devine Street store is giving away mystery-amount gift cards to its first 100 customers Saturday, valued up to $500 each.
All you have to do is show up early.
The store will host a grand re-opening starting at 7 a.m. with a donation presentation to Junior Achievement of Greater South Carolina, an organization that provides education and healthy eating programs for elementary students.
Earth Fare’s upgrades include an expanded selection of natural organic products, plus fresh juices, smoothies and coffee at the new cafe and juice bar.
