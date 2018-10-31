Train and tractor-trailer collide in Lexington County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in Chapin, officials said Wednesday.
The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Chapin Road near Melanie Drive, according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill. It involved a CSX train that hit a semi, Cahill said.
Details about the crash were not immediately available, but Cahill said no injuries have been reported and the train did not derail.
About 150 gallons of fuel leaked because of the crash, Cahill said, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments