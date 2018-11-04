1 killed in morning crash on I-77 in Richland County

One person was killed in a morning crash on Interstate 77 Sunday.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 14, which is near Decker Boulevard, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2006 Nissan was traveling north on I-77 when the car went off the right side of the roadway and overturned, Collins said. The driver, who was the only occupant, was killed.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
It was not immediately clear if the driver was wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
Comments