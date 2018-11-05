Check your lottery tickets. Someone just won $150,000 at Columbia-area store

A lucky lottery ticket buyer just won $150,000 at a West Columbia store, the S.C. Education Lottery announced Monday.
A Powerball ticket purchased at the A-One Express on Airport Boulevard for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000, the lottery said in a release Monday morning. The ticket holder paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay, tripling their $50,000 to $150,000 when the “3” multiplier ws selected.
The winning numbers were 15, 21, 24, 32, 65, with the Powerball 11, according to the lottery. The odds of matching four white ball numbers an the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a three-times multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.
More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 up to $150,000, lottery officials say.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
