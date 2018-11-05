1 killed in afternoon crash near Lake Murray

One person was killed in an afternoon crash near Lake Murray, according to authorities.
The fatal crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Shore Road near Belle Lindler Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. That’s in the Gilbert area near Lake Murray.
Details about the crash are limited, but Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed to The State that one person died.
The 1100 block of Shore Road between Shull Island and Belle Lindler is closed while troopers work the wreck, according to the County of Lexington’s Twitter page. Drivers should seek an alternate route and be on the lookout for emergency crews in the area.
The deceased will be identified after Fisher notifies the next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
