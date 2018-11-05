Five Points pub to close after nearly 20 years: ‘We will miss you all’

After nearly 20 years in business, Delaney’s Music Pub in Five Points is closing, the business announced Monday.

“We are sad to announce that we will be closing at the end of this month,” the business said in a brief Facebook post that gave no additional details about the closing. “Come stop by because we will miss you all.”

The business will close Nov. 30, a Friday.

“Thank you everyone that loved and supported Delaney’s,” reads a caption in the photo. “We will miss you.”

The Saluda Avenue pub opened in the Five Points district in 1999 and featured authentic Irish grub and beers.

Joe Wilson, a Furman graduate who was a strength and conditioning coach under Tommy West at Clemson, moved to Columbia and opened Delaney’s in 1999, The State reported previously.

A couple of years later, he opened Delaney’s Speakeasy down the road and opened Delaney’s in Spartanburg just two years after that.

Speakeasy closed in June, a year after it was sold.. Delaney’s was sold earlier this year; however, the new owners kept the same name and atmosphere after its purchase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.