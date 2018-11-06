Voting machine issues causing ‘mismarking’ of votes at Richland precincts

A calibration issue resulting from aging technology is causing ‘mismarking’ of votes for some ballots in Richland County voting precincts.
Two Columbia-area TV stations have reported complaints from voters who said they selected one name on the ballot but that the machine would switch the selection to another name.
Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman told The State some precincts are having problems with machines “mismarking the vote” because of calibration issues with the aging touch-screen machines.
“If the calibration slips, you can touch it but the screen will select either above or below because of the calibration issue,” Suleman said.
Richard Kennedy, 67, said he voted at the Gregg Park polling site in Richland County. When he went to select the Republican candidate for an office, the machine selected the Democrat, he said by phone Tuesday just after leaving the polls.
He said he complained to poll workers, who cited the problems with calibration and canceled his vote on that machine and moved him to another.
“That’s a pretty serious calibration issue,” he said.
Poll workers shut down the faulty machine after he complained and moved him to another one that did work as it was supposed to, Kennedy said.
Another issue, he explained, was when he tried to write in a candidate he would type in letters on the screen but other letters would appear.
Techs have been sent to the precincts where this has been reported, and “they’ve been recalibrating pretty much all morning,” Suleman said. He could not say how widespread the problem appears to be.
If a machine appears to be having significant issues, the voter will be taken to another machine to cast their ballot, and the problem machine will be taken out of service, Suleman said.
Anyone experiencing an issue like this should talk with their poll worker before submitting their ballot.
“If they walk away from the machine, there’s nothing we can do,” Suleman said.
Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Elections Commission, told The State earlier Tuesday that all precincts are equipped with emergency paper ballots, and that poll workers are trained in how to use them.
Elections officials have reported problems involving machines at other South Carolina precincts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments