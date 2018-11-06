Polls in SC are open. Here’s what you can expect in voting, lines and the weather

After shattering the record for early voting in a midterm election, South Carolina voters are hitting the polls on a soggy Election Day to decide who represents them in local, state and constitutional races.

Polls across the Palmetto State are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are standing in line at 7 p.m., the polls have to remain open until you cast your vote.

“It seems to be busy,” Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman said just over an hour after polls opened. “The calls that we’re getting show that people are showing up. There’s lines in some polling locations.”

Some Richland County precincts are having what Suleman called “typical equipment issues” from aging machines, mainly calibration and hardware issues, which are creating delays.

“It’s not widespread,” he said. “It’s here and there. Most of the polling locations are up and running. Nothing out of the ordinary.”

Statewide, things were running smoothly just after 8 a.m., said Chris Whitemire, spokesman for the S.C. Elections Commission.

“Most polling places had voters there at 7, ready to vote,” Whitmire said, adding that Kershaw County is reporting a heavy turnout so far.

No major issues have been reported; however, in Pickens County, voters at many precincts are using paper ballots because of a human error in burning the personal electronic ballots, which are the cartridge devices that poll workers use to load ballots on the machine, according to Whitmire.

Some of the machines are back up and running, and Whitmire said elections officials there are working to get them all running. There are about 50 precincts in Pickens County.

“They’ve been working on it for an hour and a half now,” he said. “It’s a safe assumption that many of those polling places now have the personal electronic ballots.”

All polling locations in the state are equipped with emergency paper ballots, which poll workers are trained to use, Whitmire said. The only difference for voters using those ballots is that they will fill out a paper ballot with a pen or pencil instead of electronically, and those ballots will be counted along with the electronic votes this evening.

Overnight rain dampened the Midlands area, but voters concerned about getting wet while waiting in line can rest easy — at least for the morning, according to Rich Okulski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.

“For the next few hour we’re looking at cloudy skies,” he said just after the polls opened at 7 a.m. “It’ll be breezy through the morning hours.”

Forecasters are urging people to keep an eye on the skies between noon and 6 p.m., when a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll through the area.

“Some of them could be strong. We have a marginal risk for severe weather,” Okulski said. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph as the line of storms moves through this afternoon, Okulski said.

The worst of the weather should be over by the time polls close at 7 p.m., he said.

Suleman said they expect polls to be busy during the first wave of voters until around 9 or 10 a.m. A second surge of voters is expected around lunchtime, and then polls will be “very busy” from around 4 to 7 p.m., when many people will be getting off work, Suleman said.

This Election Day comes after South Carolinians shattered the record for early voting before a midterm election, with more than 261,000 absentee ballots issued as of Friday. That’s up more than 40 percent from the last midterm election in 2014, The State reported earlier this week.

Among the biggest statewide races, voters will decide between incumbent S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican seeking his first full term as governor, and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith. Attorney General Alan Wilson is seeking his third term against Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo.

In addition to deciding if state superintendent of education Molly Spearman gets a second term, voters also will decide whether to change the state Constitution to end the election of the education superintendent position. A number of school district bond referendums are included on ballots in Richland and Lexington counties.

This story will be updated throughout the day.