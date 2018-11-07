New apartments planned for historic Five Points building

Developers are planning to convert the former Inn at Claussen’s Bakery in Five Points into apartments.
Records filed with the city of Columbia’s Design/Development Review Commission show that a development group called Styx Claussens LLC plans to convert the historic building into 29 “boutique” apartments.
The former boutique inn at 2003 Greene St. was heavily damaged in 2015’s 1,000-year-flood when its roof was damaged.
Before it closed, the inn listed 28 rooms and a meeting room. The DDRC application states the developers plan to outfit the approximately 400-square-foot rooms with kitchenettes.
A representative for the development group declined comment but indicated there are no plans to change the exterior of the building.
The application for renovation approval does not include Mr. Friendy’s New Southern Cafe and a second retail space that hosts Cellar on Greene.
Five Points Association President Tim Smith, the owner of Papa Jazz records just down the street, said the merchants group is aware of the project but has not met with the developers.
“We’ve discussed it informally,” he said, adding that “we would prefer it not be student housing.”
Private student housing “dormitories” rent by the bed, as opposed to “market rate” apartments which rent by the unit. The application does not refer to either designation.
The inn was set in a former bakery that was constructed in 1928. The 29,000-square-foot building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
At the time of the flood it still contained some of the building’s original hardwood floors and brick exterior. The bakery closed in 1963 and the building was later remodeled for the inn.
It is located within walking distance of the University of South Carolina campus, and was typically booked solid every weekend each fall during USC football season.
