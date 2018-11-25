In a place that housed Klan robes, swastikas, SC black pastor plans diversity center

The Echo Theater is a mess. Glass from broken windows, plastic bottles and smashed pickle jars glisten on the floor. A red, plastic tablecloth that once covered tables during neo-Nazi meetings lays crumpled on a dust-covered table in the corner. Wood letters spelling out “Redneck Shop” lay faded and cracked on a counter.

None of the lights work and the windows are boarded up. The Rev. David Kennedy must navigate the building with the flashlight from a cellphone. “Watch that hole there,” he says, pointing to a gap in the wood flooring about the size of a dinner plate.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, The Redneck Shop, located in the middle of downtown Laurens, gained national notoriety as a racist gift shop/catch-all hub for far-right hate groups. Now that the building lays derelict, Kennedy, the black pastor who now owns the building, dreams of turning it into a diversity center.

But as a brief tour makes clear, if Kennedy ever wants to transform this building, which was originally a segregated theater, into something positive, he has a long way to go.

“I always have this hope that one day the world will be so diverse that everybody will be appreciated and respected and the things that happened in Pittsburgh won’t be happening anymore, and these young black kids who are being killed, and what happened in Charleston won’t be happening anymore...people (are) just going to have a good time to enjoy the music,” said Kennedy, a pastor at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, SC.

In a county named after a prominent slave trader, Kennedy has long been a proponent for empowering the local black community and shuttering the Redneck Shop. In 1996, he promised “a long, hot summer” of protests against the store’s selling Klan and confederate items, according to media reports. Kennedy’s protests were peaceful, but not everyone’s were. In 1996, a man repeatedly rammed his van into the front of the Redneck Shop, then got out, climbed atop his van and began beating the sign out front that said “the world’s only Klan museum,” according to media reports.

After years of unrest over the property, Kennedy said he wants to use it to bring people together.

“Another sin that’s never been truly talked about: poor whites,” Kennedy said. “Because if you learn about them, you also learn about how the elite educated them to hate so they could never be challenged...But I do think that (for) each race, the truth needs to be told.”

For years, the Redneck Shop told stories about race through symbols: a swastika with Adolf Hitler’s face painted on the back wall (it’s faded but still visible), the confederate flags on the marquee covered by blank letter cards (though they were still visible) and Ku Klux Klan robes for sale inside, courtesy of the former operator, John Howard, who openly bragged about being a long-time member (A Klan membership card was still lying around the theater).

Kennedy came to own the building after KKK member Michael Burden fell in love with a woman who was a former Klan member, and who convinced him to leave the KKK. Burden, who was living in the Redneck Shop, now had nowhere to go, so Kennedy took him in. The two became friends and Burden, who previously owned the Redneck Shop, gave Kennedy the Echo Theater.

The two formed a lasting friendship. But Burden hid a horrible secret that he wanted to take to his grave. His girlfriend demanded he confess to Kennedy, saying she wouldn’t marry him if he didn’t.

So Burden told Kennedy that one day, when the reverend was walking down West Laurens Street, Burden stood watching from a balcony on the Echo Theater. Burden held a gun, finger on the trigger, Kennedy said.

“His plans were to assassinate me,” Kennedy said. “He had his pistol drawn on me twice to take me out. And I was at those places he named...and he said that he wasn’t able to do it.”

Kennedy knew the Klan was capable of killing him: Kennedy’s uncle was lynched in Laurens County.

“I’ve been asked over and over again whether I regret what I did. I said no,” Kennedy said. “I’m in(to) kingdom building, I represent Jesus. I fight hard against the Klan and hate groups, but I never allow it to move me into a state of hatred because then we have defeated the cause.”

If that story sounds like something out of a movie, it is. Burden, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and won an audience choice award, is based on Michael Burden rejecting the KKK and on Kennedy, played by Forest Whitaker, taking him in. The real-life Kennedy even has a cameo in the movie, doing his signature “pump, pump it up” chant.

But before the Echo Theater can cash in its storybook ending, there’s a lot to be done.

Before they can set up an affordable after-school program for students, or put a cafe in the front, or open it up to community events as Laurens Mayor John Stankus would like to see, they have to get the building, which has sat derelict for five years, into working condition.

Between repairing the roof, fixing termite and water damage, replacing the lighting and just generally getting the building up to code, a contractor estimated the Echo Theater will need roughly $500,000 to repair, said Regan Freeman, a University of South Carolina student and Clinton native who has been working with Kennedy to revitalize the Echo Theater.

“It’s very much a phase one of doing those two things: starting the fundraising, getting the word out for all of this,” Freeman said when asked about what the final product would be. “And it’s such a weird question to answer because it’s like trying to build a castle and a foundation at the same time.”

Freeman, whom USC students might recognize from his satirical French Drinking Ticket twitter account, said he took point on the project after seeing a 60 Minutes special on the National Monument for Peace in Justice, sometimes referred to as the National Lynching Memorial.

Stankus, the mayor of Laurens, agrees.

“We wish Rev. Kennedy and the groups doing this a lot of success,” Stankus said. “It would help revitalize the downtown area.”

Regan is not the only USC connection to the project. Jennifer H. Gunter, the director of the SC Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation, has also joined the effort. The collaborative was founded after the 2015 massacre of nine black members of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by a white supremacist. It runs a program called The Welcome Table that brings people together from different backgrounds and tries to get them to understand each other better.

As for her role at the Echo Theater, Gunter said she is just here to help.

“Ultimately, what I hope to bring is (whatever) they ask for,” Gunter said. “I can find people who can raise money, do renovations.”

As for what the diversity center will be called, Kennedy and Freeman aren’t sure.

“It has sort of told stories. It’s sort of the tagline we’re running with,” Freeman said. “It told films, and then it told the worst story imaginable. And this man, here, helped change that. It’s his story. His church has the deed to the property, and we get the chance to tell that next chapter. There are decades, if not centuries, of history here.”