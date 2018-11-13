When will it stop raining in Columbia?

An already-soggy Columbia can expect two more days of rainfall, with heavier precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
More than 2.5 inches of rain had fallen at Columbia Metropolitan Airport as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. Most of the metro area received 2 to 2.5 inches Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to meteorologist Dan Miller. Rainfall amounts were less in the areas north of Interstate 20.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Columbia late Monday. Some areas saw flooding in the roadways, including the intersection of Main and Whaley streets and on South Beltline Boulevard near Shop Road, where one car became stuck in the flood waters, Miller said. No injuries or damage have been reported.
“We’re expecting lighter amounts today and tonight,” Miller said Tuesday morning, “and then we’ve got another round of some heavier rain coming back in mainly Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.”
Columbia-area residents can expect a quarter-inch to half an inch of rainfall Tuesday, and 1 to 2 inches Wednesday, Miller said. Some areas might see up to 2.5 inches of rain through Thursday afternoon and evening, when the worst of the rain should clear out of the area.
Forecasters do not expect to issue any flood watches or warnings, Miller said, but flood warnings are in effect for the Congaree River at Carolina Eastman and the Congaree National Park-Gadsden.
Comments