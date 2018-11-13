14 fun and festive events in the Midlands this holiday season

It is the most festive time of year, when you want to get together with loved ones, sip hot cocoa and be joyful. Good news: there are a bunch of events happening in the Midlands this holiday season, starting this weekend. Whether you’re into roasted marshmallows, light displays or learning about Columbia history, there’s something for you.
Here are 14 events you can look forward to in the Midlands this holiday season:
- Christmas movie screenings at the Snowball Festival on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. Bring the little ones (or big ones) out to watch free screenings of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and A Christmas Story. 107 W Main St.
- Lexington Snowball Festival will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 at Lexington Square Park. Enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, a carnival, concert and a tree lighting. Corner of E Main Street and S Lake Drive
- 65th Annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Gervais Street and Bull Street and go west on Gervais. The procession will march past the State House and into the Vista to Park Street.
- 40th Annual Cayce Tree Lighting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Cayce City Hall. The event will be a fundraiser and food drive for local charity God’s Helping Hands. There will be a community reception. This event is free. Cayce City Hall is located at 1800 12th St..
- Vista Lights 2018 open house from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15. Pop by galleries, shops and restaurants in the Vista to enjoy music, art, dancing and holiday treats, as well as a tree lighting. See a list of all vendors and participating locations here.
- Junior League of Columbia’s holiday market will be from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive. More than 150 vendors will be selling to raise money for the Junior League of Columbia. The market will run through Sunday, Dec. 2. To buy tickets or to find out more, visit jlcolumbia.org.
- Carols Along the Riverwalk on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cayce Riverwalk Park — free trolley rides, refreshments
- Christmas Traditions at Cayce Historical Museum’s annual holiday open house. Peruse the museum’s decorated rooms and take a lantern tour starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. This event is free. The museum is located at 1800 12th St.
- Holiday Lights On the River at Saluda Shoals Park, nightly 6 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31. See more than one million lights and 400 animated displays as you drive through this tunnel of cheer. The drive-through admission cost is $20 per car, $40 per 15-passenger van and $60 per bus. Find out more at icrc.net. Entrance is at 6071 St. Andrews Road.
- Historic Columbia holiday house tours run From Nov. 16 to Dec. 30 at Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion. Tours are offered Tuesday to Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at 1616 Blanding St., in the Robert Mills House gift shop. 803-252-1770
- Historic Holiday Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, at Robert Mills Carriage House. Play holiday-themed games, drink some eggnog and explore holiday celebrations through the decades, all the way back to the 1800s. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Drinks and light refreshments included. This event is for those 21 and older. 1616 Blanding Street
- Christmas Cookie and Beer Pairing, because why not? Stop by River Rat Brewery from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, to enjoy homemade cookies and craft beer. A $20 ticket gets you admission to the patio, four glasses of beer and four cookies. There will be milk and free cookies available for children, while supplies last. This is a dog-friendly event. 1231 Shop Road
- Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s 31st Lights Before Christmas display starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, and runs through Dec. 30. Lights will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Santa Claus will be at the park every night starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 until Dec. 23 in Santa’s Village. Also in the park: a Jingle Bell bonfire for marshmallow roasting and “snowfall” every night. General admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12 (under 2 admitted free). 500 Wildlife Parkway
- Columbia’s holiday ice skating rink is set to open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at the Columbiana Center. This event used to be on Main Street and has moved to 155 Columbiana Circle, just outside the mall. Opening day admission is $8 for everyone. All other days are $10 for youth and adults and $8 for active duty military with ID and seniors 55 and older.
Here’s the full schedule for the ice rink:
Opening weekend
- Thursday, Nov. 22 — 5 to 10 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 23 — 1 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 24 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 25 — 1 to 9 p.m.
Regular hours (Nov. 26-Dec. 19)
- Monday to Thursday — 4 to 9 p.m.
- Friday — 4 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday — 1 to 9 p.m.
Special hours (Dec. 20-Jan. 3)
- Monday to Thursday — 12 to 9 p.m.
- Friday — 12 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday — 1 to 9 p.m.
Holiday hours
- Monday, Dec. 24 — 12 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 25 — closed
- Monday, Dec. 31 — 12 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 1 — 12 to 9 p.m.
