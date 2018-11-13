Never step foot in a grocery store again. Walmart launches delivery to Columbia area

Have you planned a busy weekend where you just can’t find time to make it to the grocery store? If you live in the Columbia area, Walmart has you covered.
The grocery super-giant is launching a delivery service that brings groceries straight to Columbia metro area homes, according to a Walmart statement.
Customers can visit Walmart’s website, enter their zip code and pick an hour-long time slot to get their groceries delivered, according to the statement. After customers check out, shoppers at the store will go pick the exact items on the list and send them out for delivery.
If you’re ordering groceries to the door, you will have to pay a delivery fee, according to the statement. On customers first order, though, they can use code FRESHCAR on a $50 purchase to get free delivery. On all other orders, there is a set minimum of $30 in groceries.
Walmart says items purchased online will cost the same as in the store, leaving the delivery fee as the only added on expense, according to the statement.
Customers can also add toys, baby items, beauty items, electronics and other Walmart favorites to their shopping lists, according to the statement.
