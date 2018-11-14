Five Points’ Food and Wine Festival is coming back. Here’s what we know so far

If there are two things Columbia does pretty darn well — and to be clear, there are more than just two things — it’s eat and drink.

Five Points is bringing the two together for the second year of its Columbia Food and Wine Festival, scheduled for April 26-28, 2019.

Some festival details were announced Wednesday.

The festival is expanding to three days from just one this past spring. And events will take place beyond just Five Points.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The consumption will begin Friday night, April 26, with a five-course kickoff dinner at Saluda’s restaurant in Five Points. Chefs from across the community will contribute to the food and cocktail menu. A limited number of tickets will be available.

On Saturday, April 27, an “Heirloom Breeds + Seeds” dinner at the historic Seibels House will feature live music and a multi-course meal. The event will be a collaboration among Motor Supply Co. chef Wes Fulmer and head bartender Josh Streetman and Spotted Salamander Cafe owner and chef Jessica Shillato. The evening will have a focus on heirloom and sustainable ingredients. A limited number of tickets also will be available for this event.

At Sunday’s main event on Saluda Avenue in Five Points, more than 40 local restaurants will offer food and drink tastings. There will be local vendors, farmers and musicians. Again, a limited number of tickets will be available.

Further information about participating restaurants and tickets, including prices and the number of tickets that will be available, have not yet been announced.

This year’s inaugural Columbia Food and Wine Festival was held indoors at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center because of bad weather and drew more than 1,000 attendees in April. Tickets prices for the event ranged from $65 to $85.

The Columbia Food and Wine Festival is hosted by the Five Points Association and the Free Times weekly newspaper.