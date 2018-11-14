This Lexington superintendent just got a raise, $12K yearly bonus and other perks

Lexington 1 School Board Superintendent Gregory Little got a 2 percent raise and a contract extension this week after the board discussed his 2017-2018 performance.
Little also walked away from the Tuesday night meeting with six more months of severance pay should he be fired by the board and he will be offered $12,000 a year as a retention bonus. The annual bonus would begin in the 2020 fiscal year and would only be paid out if he continues to perform well and remains in his position through the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
The deal, which was approved unanimously by board members, brings Little’s salary up to $209,482, plus the retention fee to keep him around through the end of his newly extended term, which will end June 30, 2024.
Board members said they found his performance exemplary in crafting a strategic plan for Lexington 1, backing new initiatives, such as Code To The Future and the Google Partnership, and supporting programs for student mental health. Little also helped pave the way for students to have more access to resources about higher education and take advanced courses before college.
Little became superintendent of Lexington 1 in 2016. The district includes the town of Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion.
