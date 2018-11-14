Bakari Sellers film on racism in politics, Charleston shooting, to premiere in Columbia

A new documentary about former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers that looks at racism in America — including in the Charleston church massacre and ensuing Confederate flag debate — will have its South Carolina premiere in Columbia.
The film, titled “While I Breathe, I Hope” after the state motto, follows Sellers’ unsuccessful 2014 run for lieutenant governor and his career as an analyst on CNN. It examines the legacy of racism in American politics, and follows Sellers through the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church that left nine black parishioners dead and the ensuing debate that saw the Confederate battle flag removed from the S.C. State House grounds.
The film premiered at the New Orleans Film Festival last month and will have its Palmetto State premiere at The Nickelodeon Theatre in Columbia on Nov. 27.
The premiere, put on with Indie Grits Labs, will include a post-show discussion with Sellers and filmmaker Emily Harrold.
Tickets are $8 for Nickoldeon members and $11 for non-members.
For more information, visit www.indiegrits.org.
