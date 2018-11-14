Bakari Sellers film on racism in politics, Charleston shooting, to premiere in Columbia

SC Rep. Bakari Sellers chats before the South Carolina Democratic Party 2015 Dem Weekend at the Columbia Convention Center. A new documentary of which Sellers is the subject, “While I Breathe, I Hope,” examines the role of racism in American politics while following Sellers, a Democrat, through his run for lieutenant governor and subsequent career as a CNN analyst, and through the 2015 Charleston church massacre and ensuing Confederate flag debate. Jeff Blake online@thestate.com