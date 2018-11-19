‘Suspicious odor’ sends 1 to hospital, forces evacuation of Columbia daycare

One person was hospitalized and a daycare center was evacuated after an odor of gasoline was noticed inside the building Monday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Play Pals Daycare and Kindergarten on Dothan Road, which is just off Broad River Road, the Columbia Fire Department said in a tweet.
A suspicious odor was reported in the building, and investigators say it was the odor of gasoline, according to the fire department.
One person was taken to the hospital, and all of the children were escorted out of the daycare, fire officials say. It was not immediately clear if the person taken to the hospital was a child or an adult, or what the extent of their injuries is.
Families can pick up their children from the center.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
