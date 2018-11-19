Congaree River near the Gervais Street bridge in Columbia.
Congaree River near the Gervais Street bridge in Columbia. Sammy Fretwell/The State
Congaree River near the Gervais Street bridge in Columbia. Sammy Fretwell/The State

Local

Sewage leaks into Congaree River after Columbia line breaks Friday

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

November 19, 2018 04:46 PM

Columbia officials are scrambling to contain a sewage leak after the raw substance spilled into the Congaree River Monday morning, according to a statement from the Columbia Water Wastewater Compliance division.

The overflow began Friday at 9:30 a.m., spilling out of a sanitary sewer near 1200 Simmon Tree Lane, according to the statement.

A break in the gravity sewer line caused the substances to enter a storm water drainage ditch Friday morning, according to the statement. The ditch initially contained the sewage, but over the weekend, levels kept rising.

At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, the drainage ditch overflowed and the sewage entered the Congaree River, according to the statement. The spill was a mix of sewage and storm water.

City officials are still working to contain the spill and collect all the sewage that overflowed, according to the statement.

  Comments  