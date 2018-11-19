Sewage leaks into Congaree River after Columbia line breaks Friday

Columbia officials are scrambling to contain a sewage leak after the raw substance spilled into the Congaree River Monday morning, according to a statement from the Columbia Water Wastewater Compliance division.
The overflow began Friday at 9:30 a.m., spilling out of a sanitary sewer near 1200 Simmon Tree Lane, according to the statement.
A break in the gravity sewer line caused the substances to enter a storm water drainage ditch Friday morning, according to the statement. The ditch initially contained the sewage, but over the weekend, levels kept rising.
At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, the drainage ditch overflowed and the sewage entered the Congaree River, according to the statement. The spill was a mix of sewage and storm water.
City officials are still working to contain the spill and collect all the sewage that overflowed, according to the statement.
