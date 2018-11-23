1 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia

One person was killed in a head-on crash in Columbia on Thanksgiving Day, according to police.
The crash happened early Thursday afternoon on the 900 block of Buckner Road, the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet. That’s just off U.S. 321 near Interstate 20.
Details are limited, but police say one car swerved into the oncoming lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the car that swerved into the oncoming lane was killed, police said.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
The driver of the second car was injured but is recovering, police said.
