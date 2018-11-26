KISS is bringing their farewell tour to SC. Here’s what you need to know

Legendary rock band KISS will make a stop in South Carolina next year during the band’s farewell tour.
The “End of the Road” world tour will include a performance at the North Charleston Coliseum on Aug. 8, according to a release Monday announcing the second leg of the tour.
Presale for tickets to the North Charleston show begins Tuesday morning, according to Ticketmaster.
The band’s next stop after their Lowcountry performance will be in Charlotte two days later.
Formed in 1973, KISS has become one of the top-selling rock bands of all time with classics like “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Loving You” and “Detroit Rock City.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” the band said in a release. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in ... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
