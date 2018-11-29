Looking to save money on college? Here are the best online schools in SC

Local

By Lucas Daprile

The University of South Carolina is the best place to get an online degree in the Palmetto State, according to recently published rankings from thebestschools.org.

Online degrees have become especially attractive to students who are looking to get an education, but can’t leave their jobs to attend traditional classes or can’t afford to pay room and board. As a result, enrollment in online classes has been increasing, according to an article from U.S. News and World Report.

Online schools were ranked based on federal data and expert opinion that gauges the strength of the school’s curriculum, the school’s reputation, price and number of available online programs, according to the report’s methodology page.

USC and two of its branch campuses appeared on the top 15 list of best online schools in the state. However, none of those were in the top 50 nationwide, according a nationwide study from the same company.

Clemson University did not make the list.

Here are the best online colleges, according to the list:

  1. University of South Carolina - Columbia

  2. Charleston Southern University

  3. Limestone College
  4. Anderson University
  5. North Greenville University
  6. Columbia International University
  7. Columbia College
  8. The Citadel
  9. Southern Wesleyan University
  10. Coastal Carolina University
  11. University of South Carolina - Upstate
  12. Claflin University
  13. Lander University
  14. Newberry College
  15. University of South Carolina - Beaufort

Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. There, where he won multiple awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for his political and environmental coverage.

