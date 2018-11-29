Looking to save money on college? Here are the best online schools in SC

The University of South Carolina is the best place to get an online degree in the Palmetto State, according to recently published rankings from thebestschools.org.
Online degrees have become especially attractive to students who are looking to get an education, but can’t leave their jobs to attend traditional classes or can’t afford to pay room and board. As a result, enrollment in online classes has been increasing, according to an article from U.S. News and World Report.
Online schools were ranked based on federal data and expert opinion that gauges the strength of the school’s curriculum, the school’s reputation, price and number of available online programs, according to the report’s methodology page.
USC and two of its branch campuses appeared on the top 15 list of best online schools in the state. However, none of those were in the top 50 nationwide, according a nationwide study from the same company.
Clemson University did not make the list.
Here are the best online colleges, according to the list:
- University of South Carolina - Columbia
- Charleston Southern University
- Limestone College
- Anderson University
- North Greenville University
- Columbia International University
- Columbia College
- The Citadel
- Southern Wesleyan University
- Coastal Carolina University
- University of South Carolina - Upstate
- Claflin University
- Lander University
- Newberry College
- University of South Carolina - Beaufort
