The new Evil Weiner in Five Points serves up wicked dogs

It’s hard to sell a lot of ice cream in the winter time.
So Sean McCrossin, owner of Scoopy Doo Gelato Shop at 725 Saluda Ave. in Five Points, had an evil thought: Why not put a wicked spin on the all-American hot dog?
“It just kind of struck,” said McCrossin, who also owns the adjacent Drip Coffee shop in Five Points. “We thought of the name and I thought we should let the evil theme develop. It’s a fun thing people can talk about while they’re eating their hot dogs.”
With the help of his ex-wife, Hunter Gardner, a University of South Carolina professor, McCrossin came up with the idea of having exotic and unique toppings for his dogs, and then naming them after leading actresses in horror movies.
For instance, he offers:
▪ The Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), which features pickled vegetables and yellow sriracha sauce — $1.50
▪ The Linda Blair (The Exorcist), topped with pulled pork, Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce and wild flower honey — $2.95
▪ The Gaylen Ross (Dawn of the Dead and Creepshow), which has duck confit with City Roots microgreen arugula and sliced almonds — $2.50.
And then, of course, there is the “Director’s Cut aka The Mary Herron,” named (although misspelled) for the Canadian director of American Psycho. It’s a 4-dog special — specially topped beef dog, chicken chipotle dog, Italian sausage and veggie dig — for $25 with no substitutions.
“They are all named after women who kick serious butt in horror films,” he said.
McCrossin also owns a second Drip Columbia on Main Street and the Mystery Bus food truck, which serves espresso, gelato and coffee.
The truck “is pretty pimped out,” he said.
McCrossin used to own record stores in North Carolina and even had a small record label. He still sells vinyl at the Five Points Drip.
The Maryland native was also the major contributor to the new Five Points mural and the metal drum installation sculpture in front of the Main Street Drip.
“I love Five Points,” he said. “It’s just a really good walking community with a collegiate feel. Not fussy.”
He calls Evil Weiner a “pop up” business inside the Scoopy Doo shop. For now, the hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.
“But soon we’ll be open on Sundays,” he said.
