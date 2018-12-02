Aiken man hit and killed walking in Lexington County roadway

An Aiken man died after being hit by a car late Saturday, according to the coroner.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Fairview Road in the Batesburg-Leesville area, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said early Sunday.
Jessie James, 33, of Aiken, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a car, Fisher said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stopped to help after the incident, Fisher said.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
