Aiken man hit and killed walking in Lexington County roadway

By Teddy Kulmala

December 02, 2018 08:28 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

An Aiken man died after being hit by a car late Saturday, according to the coroner.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Fairview Road in the Batesburg-Leesville area, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said early Sunday.

Jessie James, 33, of Aiken, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a car, Fisher said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped to help after the incident, Fisher said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

