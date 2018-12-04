Local

Crash with injuries blocking lanes on I-26

By Teddy Kulmala

December 04, 2018 12:20 PM

Stock image
Stock image
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

A crash with injuries is blocking all eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 159, according to the Highway Patrol. Details are limited, but injuries are reported.

The crash has blocked all eastbound lanes, according to an email from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Check back for updates.

  Comments  