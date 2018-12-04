Visit Clemson University lately? You may have been exposed to mumps, officials say

Health officials have confirmed a case of mumps in connection with Clemson University.
Clemson students were notified in an emailed letter Tuesday, according to WYFF.
In the letter, health officials said anyone who lived on or visited the Clemson campus between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 may have been exposed, reports WSPA. That time frame includes the weekend of the Clemson-South Carolina football game, which was played on the Clemson campus on Nov. 24.
Students who enroll at Clemson must show documentation of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine; however, they can get waivers for medical or religious reasons, according to the Anderson Independent-Mail. The university’s Redfern Health Center is contacting students who have no record of the immunization on file, the newspaper reported.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and is characterized by a puffy jaw and cheeks resulting from swollen salivary glands, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection and include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.
Up until Nov. 3, South Carolina had seen between three and 19 cases of mumps, according to the CDC.
Most people with mumps recover completely on their own, according to DHEC’s website, which recommends rest, drinking plenty of fluids and over-the-counter medication to reduce fever and headache.
Comments