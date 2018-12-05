Local

Two Lexington County mobile home parks sell for $13.2 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

December 05, 2018 11:17 AM

Top Five Richland County

7510 Garners Ferry Road 29209 from PKB Company, LLC to 7510 Garners Ferry, LLC $1,940,000

1501 Shop Road 29201 from EF Holdings, LLC to LTS Holdings, LLC $900,000

5620 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from Edwin C. Holbrook and Jennifer H. Holbrook to Berry A. Campbell and Alane L. Campbell $854,000

412 Saluda Avenue 29205 from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Cutis A. Franke $730,446

1601 Heyward St. 29205 from Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis to Daniel Stone $645,000

Top Five Lexington County

3941 Charleston Highway 29172 from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Rolling Meadows, LLC $8,450,560

4801 and 4901 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Victorian Lakes, LLC $4,696,935

11 Hobonny Lane 29209 from Warren E. Propst and Donna D. Propst to Matthew Nicholas Posey and Grayson Brown Posey $968,800

300 Summerset Drive 29036 from Johnny A. Moore and Susan S. Moore to Michael Kanwisher and Morgan Kanwisher $755,000

170 E. Drake Road 29054 from Deborah A. Carigan to Robert Charron and Luis Burunat $725,000

Top Five Kershaw County

1809 Inkbush Trail 29130 from William M. Sarvis Revocable Trust to Jeffrey H. Wright and Pendleton G. Wright $310,000

2896 Bowen St. 29045 from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Andre C. Barnes, Sr. and Alisa L. Barnes $309,000

419 Sumter Highway 29020 from Mary C. Mercurio Trust to Navdeep, Inc. $305,000

108 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Aaron Souto to Lenearo Edward Ashford $296,000

1901 Lyttleton St. 29020 from Roy M. Fakoury, Linda F. Mobley, Jack T. Fakoury, Jr., Sophia F. Ellis and Melissa F. Stokes to Samuel R. Small and Marjorie L. Small $267,000

Richland County

29016

96 Dogwood Cottage Court from JJ and Z Builders, LLC to Cheri Fowler $186,000

16 Grouse Court from ACT Capital, LLC to Thomas James Groover and Corliss Janet Groover $273,000

11 Grouse Court from Jaison W. Lecount, Ginger R. Lecount and Jill R. Lecount to Clarence J. Lewis and Sonya M. Lewis $267,000

718 Trailing Edge Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marcus T. Nix and Jo Hunter $380,778

105 Oak Glen Drive from Charles V. Walker to Terence Lavon Hayes and Jerri Dene Hayes $158,500

8 West Wessex Way from Robert T. Bonner to Robin Renfroe-Stephens $217,000

29036

225 McLeod Road from Louise S. Baughman to Marion F. Spears, Jr. $359,000

408 Sapphire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John C. Sellers, Jr. and Susan F. Sellers $295,969

120 Pebble Creek Road from Louisa D. Brown to Cameron C. Huntley and Devan K. Huntley $238,000

221 Lake Hilton Drive from Susie Lynn Day to Anthony J. Bolognone and Kathryn L. Bolognone $245,000

29045

442 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Wally J. McFadden and Lateshia R. McFadden $251,383

325 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shanta R. Terry $239,470

112 Hickory Hill Trail from Mickey L. Gibson and Georgia D. Gibson to Louis Harris, Jr. $149,000

132 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Warren R. Parker and Phyllis M. Arrington-Parker $372,998

215 Plantation Pointe Drive from Charles Michael George to Joshua McFadden $174,500

10888 Two Notch Road from Brokers Realty, Inc. to Blanca Estela Landaverde $120,000

303 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Quintin Jeremy Anderson and Taylor Alesha Scott $154,240

29061

16 New Stock Court from Carlton Palmer to Jaclyn C. McNeal $148,000

29063

501 Brooksong Court from Allen Wynn to Lorette L. Chin $245,000

5 Creekwater Court from Douglas R. Mount and Niccole A. Mount to Muntrail Donnerson, Sr. $284,900

205 Misty Glen Circle from John M. Heller, Jr. and Pamela J. Heller to Cyron C. Hart $185,000

8 Elcock Circle from Aria Simmons to Elizabeth Ann Farrell and Dori Ann Bruccoli $142,000

29201

1501 Shop Road from EF Holdings, LLC to LTS Holdings, LLC $900,000

3312 Makeway Drive from Courtney Ann Gibbes to SFR3, LLC $119,500

2009 Lincoln St. from Lincoln Street Associates to Midlands Modern, LLC $125,171

Bluff Road from Southern Region Industrial Realty, Inc. to B Truck Wash and RV Parking, LLC $435,000

29203

343 Heritage Hills Drive from Justin Sammons and Shayleen Sammons to Latisha A. Dutton $223,900

110 Sonata Court from Latisha A. Dutton to Angelica L. Palmer $160,000

29204

1808 Madison Road from Estate of Monika Busch Lynn to Vic Legette and Heidi Legette $105,000

2144 Oak St. from Stacey L. Corrie to Patricia Davis-Waters $105,000

3518 Wolf Circle from Robert B. Branham to Emily V. Dyches $217,000

3409 Brookwood Court from Kenneth Leonard Tisdale and Carmen Risdale to 3409 Brookwood, LLC $110,000

29205

1601 Heyward St. from Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis to Daniel Stone $645,000

111 S. Edisto Avenue from Allyson Martin to Meredith Barrett Berry and Barnett Wayne Berry $300,000

3735 Prentice Avenue from Jenni Lee Austin to Maria Karoutsos $154,500

4101 Roundtop Road from Edgar B. Walters, III to Christopher Pregnall and Sarah E. Pregnall $467,500

1321 Woodrow St. from Joanna Eugenia Wiggins to William R. Ferrell, III and Maria Elena G. Ferrell $227,000

402 S. Prospect St. from Cameron M. Williams and Jennifer A. Williams to Bryan Adnan Tayara $212,000

412 Saluda Avenue from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Cutis A. Franke $730,446

29206

6518 Courtwood Drive from Helene W. Harms to Brian Hinson $215,000

4620 Fernwood Road from Estate of Robert E. Pratt to Bowen Hipp Investments, LLC $170,000

306 N. Trenholm Road from Michael T. O’Sullivan and Lisa T. O’Sullivan to David J. Watkins, II $345,000

165 Alexander Circle from Joseph S. Janicki and Lee D. Janicki to Michael T. O’Sullivan and Lisa T. O’Sullivan $410,000

5620 Lakeshore Drive from Edwin C. Holbrook and Jennifer H. Holbrook to Berry A. Campbell and Alane L. Campbell $854,000

6633 Valleybrook Road from MH3 Investments, LLC to Marcia M. Shiver and Reynard D. Shiver $136,400

1348 Whittaker Drive from Estate of Marvin H. Taylor a/k/a Marvin Hall Taylor to William Hazlehurst Cantey $200,000

29209

612 Veterans Road from Estate of Maggie W. Thomas to Virgil A. Murphy, Jr. and Minnie C. Murphy $160,000

333 Teague Park Court from Diandra N. Payne n/k/a Diandra LaPlante to Cynthia E. Lockridge $240,000

609 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Isaac Hill and Shalesha Hill $174,985

7510 Garners Ferry Road from PKB Company, LLC to 7510 Garners Ferry, LLC $1,940,000

142 Christopher St. from Ryan D. MacDonald and Mary L. MacDonald to Amy N. Gilli and Bertrand R. Gilli $275,000

166 Preston Green Drive from David Kenneth Taylor and Claire Renee Taylor to Anttravese Smith $147,000

12 Kensington Place from Hammond School to Steven Hillard, Jr. $203,775

18 Westshire Court from Casey M. McMillan and Sarah C. McMillan to Adam D. Hart and Joanna W. Hart $315,900

1 Oakman Lane from David L. Heydt and Kristin L. Heydt to Kathryn S. Finger $580,000

1062 Coatesdale Road from Samuel R. Harms and Jennifer L. Harms to Nettie Monique Shuler $213,000

1 New Grant Court from Shawn W. Brodersen and Ann-Lamar Tuten to Kyle D. Maurer and Maryanne M. Maurer $525,000

29210

1917 Apple Valley Road from John E. Hall to Eugenia L. Thomas $107,500

29212

122 Upper Loop Way from Larry D. Sharpe, Sr. and Evelyn L. Sharpe to Lance Bradley $154,500

29223

309 Trentwood Drive from Kathryn N. Trenery a/k/a Kathryn N. TreneryCQ to Jailan Osman $410,000

112 Angus Drive from Valoree Corbett and Latrina Jeffery to Santana Jones $153,300

744 Blazing Star Trail from Brian S. Butler to Felicia Covington $129,500

112 Windmill Orchard Road from Leiann M. Walther and Christopher M. Walther to Oral Welborn and Rozina Harrison $117,500

321 Tarpon Springs Road from Cynthia W. McFadden a/k/a Cynthia W. Capers to Quinesha S. Bonner $108,000

29229

108 W. Hampton Way from David R. Harris and Doris Harris to Odell J. Furtick, Jr. and Bernadette Furtick $250,000

104 Ratchford Way from William Clifton Keltner to Martha Ellen Woodlieff $210,000

208 Chimneyridge Road from Katrina Victoria to Trahern Christian Cook $100,000

205 Bentwood Lane from Tatum T. Darby to Augustine Joseph and Helen Joseph $265,000

105 Donau Drive from Angela B. Spears to Sherbet J. Smith $134,900

1020 Hamilton Place Circle from Cheryl Robinson f/k/a Cheryl Peppers a/k/a Cheryl D. Peppers to Santos Quiles Vega and Yolanda Guibas Ortiz $135,000

207 Ashton Hill Drive from David L. Dennison to Heather Putnam $181,000

522 N. Donar Drive from Pressley Properties, LLC to Barbara T. Sprewell $130,000

206 Denby Circle from Tyrone O. Dukes to Chrisoula Papoutsakis and Jason Papatryfon $110,325

304 Whitewater Drive from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Louise S. Baughman $169,000

901 Valhalla Drive from Sandra B. Allen to Sunsetter Properties, LLC $128,300

812 Gristina Court from Mary E. McElveen to Christopher Johnson and Yvonne Myers $138,500

305 Hillridge Way from Lauren C. Grice to Jerry A. Sherrill and Chyl Petty $189,000

2037 Wilkinson Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Willie Jarod Glover and Doris W. Glover $139,000

114 Tortoise Trail from Chadwick B. Taylor and Sandra M. Sailer Taylor to Loi Tien Vu and Huong Thi Thu Le $159,000

1 Deerpath Court from SC Property Advisors, LLC to Accorvia Alma Lopez and Jose M. Lopez Izaguirre $140,000



Lexington County

29006

546 W. Columbia Avenue from SC House Hounds, LLC to SFR3, LLC $118,500

101 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Heather G. Simon $158,000

7659 Fairview Road from Ellen Liebe to Cynthia M. Fox $112,000

29033

2021 Wellington Road from Richard Coleman and Loraine Coleman to Michael A. Rose $118,000

354 Tufton Court from Steven M. Cadman and Patricia J. Cadman to Logan G. Bromfield and Jessica L. Bromfield $199,500

29036

116 Meroway Court from Susan B. Harbin to Mardella Meyer $138,500

121 Club Court from John C. Sellers and Susan F. Sellers to Keith M. Booker and Dawn D. Booker $639,000

1041 Eagle Pointe Drive from Robert G. Woods, IV and Michelle S. Woods to Nicholas Michael Thompson and Carlisa L. Thompson $167,500

719 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Michael Gregotowicz and Kristi J. Gregotowicz $270,000

300 Summerset Drive from Johnny A. Moore and Susan S. Moore to Michael Kanwisher and Morgan Kanwisher $755,000

129 Bowyer Lane from MF Timberlake, LLC to Roy B. Condrey and Danielle B. Condrey $265,000

226 Saint Charles Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jon A. Hobgood, Hannah . Hobgood, Garland Hobgood and Angela Hobgood $206,838

438 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen S. Cisco and January M. Cisco $199,450

29053

108 Stapleford Court from Aiken Housing Center, Inc. to Erwin M. Taylor $147,800

339 Freeman Drive from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Mary Christiana Gurrala and Kondapeta Siva Bhaskar Reddy $130,000

203 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sue Ramley McCray $147,910

29054

142 Indian Oaks Trail from Pollyanna Oliveira to Victor M. Becerra, Victor Becerra, Sr. and Garciela Becerra $104,000

170 E. Drake Road from Deborah A. Carigan to Robert Charron and Luis Burunat $725,000

29072

910 Battenkill Court from Michael K. Mantai and Surbjit K. Mantai to Richard D. Barton, Jr. and Lisa A. Dozier $535,000

231 Penfolds Court from Robert C. Schmitt and Sumer B. Schmitt to Venkatesh Srinivasan and Rashmi K. Ravindranath $345,000

207 Hammock Drive from Nancy Farris to Venkata Seetarama Surya Machiraju Karthik $211,500

346 Coldwater Crossing from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Lyle Van Wyk and Kay Van Wyk $381,400

124 Cottingham Court from Vonja Szatkowski to Moulin Revocable Trust $251,500

338 Southberry Way from Phillip D. Bradshaw and Tonya C. Hucks-Bradshaw to Bradley W. Kirby and Heather A. Kirby $256,000

186 Glade Spring Drive from Edward A. Warren and Julie B. Warren m/c/k Julia B. Warren to Robert C. Schmitt and Sumer B. Schmitt $479,500

827 Neighbor Lane from Susan R. Kelley and Edward J. Woods to Ronald P. Walker, Jr. $160,000

7 High Hill Road from Happy Day Properties, LLC to W Quincy, LLC $140,000

208 Harbor Vista Circle from 35K, LLC to David T. Ball and Helene L. Ball $330,000

112 Underwood Drive from John W. Wiggins and Rebecca A. Wiggins to Domingo Murguia, Jr. and Wendy T. Murguia $189,000

340 Governors Grant Boulevard from William Michael Haley and Nikki Randhawa-Haley to Brian J. Prahl and Lauren Prahl $405,000

140 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joshua Carl Tweito and Mary Carlissa Tweito $173,321

104 Lassitter Court from Madison Nicole Gantt to Jason Dwight Fulmer and Jennifer Lynn Fulmer $239,000

4801 and 4901 Sunset Boulevard from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Victorian Lakes, LLC $4,696,935

156 Coventry Lake Drive from John R. C. Lorimer and Anna Katherine Traylor to Sharon L. Koon $128,000

138 Pine Point Drive from Pamela H. Benenhaley to David Courtney and Erin Courtney $374,000

308 Laurel Drive from Elizabeth Rhoad to Stephen V. Lail and Selene M. Pelletier $139,000

241 Whiteford Way from Keith Maxwell Andrews to Donald L. Smothers and Dorita V. Smothers $176,000

516 Blue Lake Drive from Paul Miranda and Patricia M. Roman n/k/a Patricia R. Miranda to Kimberly A. Waller $148,000

129 Ridgecrest Drive from Brougham REO Owner, L.P. to Elizabeth Brunson Cotton $235,000

644 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jennifer H. Cook $196,800

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 412 from Richard D. Felix 2005 Trust to David D. Kreiling, Melody J. Kreiling and Nancy L. Tuttle $221,000

204 Forest Drive from Alejandroi Castro to Dora E. Vigoya $115,000

124B Sandlapper Way from Hammock Bay, LLC to David A. Colarusso and Pamela M. Colarusso $162,000

104 Stoney Creek Court from Kenneth D. Matthews, Sr. and Lisa Matthews to Joshua D. Smith and Lauren Strickland Smith $267,500

411 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Beverly A. Nelson $251,038

409 Mana Vista Court from Brian M. Ford and Jessica D. Ford to John Willie Marcum, III and Candace Marie Marcum $288,000

109 Broadreach Road from Sarah Cooper to Craig D. Clark and Laura B. Clark $327,000

29073

251 Courtside Drive from Venkata K. Mogatadakala to Tamara Lain Palmer $145,000

713 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nayobe Jykosha Corbitt $174,480

216 Double Edge Circle from Estate of Jacqueline D. Gilles to Donald W. Clark and Barbara P. Clark $135,000

229 Louisa Lane from Matthew McCormack and Virginia McCormack to Antonio Rafael Moreno and Danielle Andrea Moreno $124,000

646 Twisted Oak Court from Sanjeev Kumar Singh to Bragg M. Phillips and Adwoa H. Daniels $229,000

270 Jessica Drive from Lee Highsmith to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $116,000

914 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Katie Dang and Huynh Dan g $344,680

1317 Haleakala Court from NVR, Inc. to Joshua Anacay and Brittney Anacay $176,000

1830 Old Barnwell Road from George D. Davison and Anna Davison to Becky M. Baxley $135,000

443 Colony Lakes Drive from Jeffery S. Radenbaugh and Pamela L. Radenbaugh to Dylan M. McChesney, Kaitlyn Nimer McChesney, Michael C. McChesney and Jennifer McChesney $130,000

100 Beech Tree Court from Lisa R. Evans to Justina D. Pilkonis $128,000

709 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Heather Beaudet and Dylan Roberson $155,990

526 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jody Lynn Janney $220,000

657 Two Notch Road from Paul D. Lewis and Margaret Ann Dooley Lewis to Anthony Blondino $185,000

29169

2038 Chipmunk Lane from Carlos A. Soto and Pilar Soto to Jorge Andrew and Ana T. Andrew $187,500

1537 Sewanee Drive from Matthew David Hall to SFR3, LLC $196,500

29170

344 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel J. Szczechowski and Wilma J. Szczechowski $308,560

286 Emanuel Creek Drive from Morgan Willis Stroud to John R. Lindenauer $152,000

126 Chase Drive from Stephen Williams and Dawn Williams to Otis Wesley Johnson, III and Kathy Guy Johnson $148,000

174 Derby Drive from Michael Lee Saunders to Real Estate Doctors, LLC $170,000

3122 Woodsen Circle from Carol Ann Cline, Kenneth R. Stone, Thomas A. Stone, Timmy L. Stone a/k/a Timothy A. Stone and James J. Stone to Matthew Smith $145,000

408 Carrik Court from Christian Lucas n/k/a Christian Huntley and Charles Huntley to Melanie Joyce Faulk and Joshua Kyle Faulk $176,900

192 Whispering Glen Circle from Katherine B. Oxley to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $122,000

214 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Curtis A. Martin and Paula Martin $212,802

500 Castlerock Court from M & M. Properties of Columbia, LLC to Trevora A. Saunders $130,000

3960 Notre Dame Pass from Patricia P. Fletcher and Angela F. Wilson to Joline B. Locklear and Susanne G. Locklear $138,500

138 Plum Orchard Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jack Stokes, Jr. and Caitlin Williamson Stokes $184,355

29172

413 Sunset Drive from Todd H. Defee and Terry F. Defee to Ronnie L. Murphy and Barbara J. Murphy $124,000

3941 Charleston Highway from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Rolling Meadows, LLC $8,450,560

1511 Coolbrook Drive from William T. Smith and Sheryl W. Smith to Kathy M. Jumper, Wendy M. Jumper and Robert Jumper $125,000

29209

11 Hobonny Lane from Warren E. Propst and Donna D. Propst to Matthew Nicholas Posey and Grayson Brown Posey $968,800

29210

537 Sulgrave Drive from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Robert Edmond Gants and Deborah Gants $241,900

236 Tram Road from Barefoot Living Trust to SFR3, LLC $181,000

29212

344 Conrad Circle from Michael Brown and Carolyn Brown to Katherine Pride and Cecil Green $165,000

1617 Nursery Hill Road from Albert R. Nauck and Linda A. Nauck to Todd A. Rockwood and Gina Rockwood $167,500

Kershaw County

29020

229 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason O. Johnson and Donna K. Johnson $147,075

243 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas C. Stanton and Fabienne Fern Stanton $186,353

1741 Old Stagecoach Road from Barry A. Nelson and Mary H. Nelson to Robert T. Wallick and Marzie M. Wallick $170,000

1901 Lyttleton St. from Roy M. Fakoury, Linda F. Mobley, Jack T. Fakoury, Jr., Sophia F. Ellis and Melissa F. Stokes to Samuel R. Small and Marjorie L. Small $267,000

31 Scarlett Lane from Department of Veterans Affairs to Carol R. Lyons $163,000

189 Southern Oak Drive from Ronald Odell Lindsey, Jr. and Kristi Lyn Lindsey to Lauren C. Grice $228,500

108 Hackamore Lane from Aaron Souto to Lenearo Edward Ashford $296,000

419 Sumter Highway from Mary C. Mercurio Trust to Navdeep, Inc. $305,000

29045

1402A Old White Pond Road from Russel T. McNeil to Haskell W. Kinsey, III $180,000

216 Calli Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Matthew J. Byler $169,000

53 Saughtree Lane W. from Kenneth McGee and Clevon McGee to Baxter Eugene Segars, III $254,900

2896 Bowen St. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Andre C. Barnes, Sr. and Alisa L. Barnes $309,000

10 Freehold Court from Guild Mortgage Company to Terry Lee Hatch $100,800

2129 Heath Pond Road from Matthew W. Parker and Lauren Ashley Parker to Jackson Woods and Sadie Woods $188,000

29078

110 Hunting Creek Drive from Michael T. Kennedy to Grant Alexander Hornsby $155,500

1558 Baldwin Road from Wesley R. Lee to Dean J. Petersen and Nicole N. Petersen $135,000

23 Mauser Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John S. Arthmann and Debra Barber-Arthmann $204,899

61 Leatherwood Drive from Patricia S. Kebely to Wesley Ryan Lee $189,500

37 Falcon Crest Road from Dale A. Sheheen to Tommy G. Granger, III $110,000

1138 Spring Drive from Joseph B. Hall and Melody H. Evans-Hall to William Edward Coleman, III and Aimee Coleman $177,500

261 Pine Mark Lane from Michael B. Garber and Donna K. Garber to James P. Young, IV and Caitlin Ann Young $164,500

29130

1809 Inkbush Trail from William M. Sarvis Revocable Trust to Jeffrey H. Wright and Pendleton G. Wright $310,000

