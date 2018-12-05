Two Lexington County mobile home parks sell for $13.2 million

Top Five Richland County
7510 Garners Ferry Road 29209 from PKB Company, LLC to 7510 Garners Ferry, LLC $1,940,000
1501 Shop Road 29201 from EF Holdings, LLC to LTS Holdings, LLC $900,000
5620 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from Edwin C. Holbrook and Jennifer H. Holbrook to Berry A. Campbell and Alane L. Campbell $854,000
412 Saluda Avenue 29205 from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Cutis A. Franke $730,446
1601 Heyward St. 29205 from Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis to Daniel Stone $645,000
Top Five Lexington County
3941 Charleston Highway 29172 from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Rolling Meadows, LLC $8,450,560
4801 and 4901 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Victorian Lakes, LLC $4,696,935
11 Hobonny Lane 29209 from Warren E. Propst and Donna D. Propst to Matthew Nicholas Posey and Grayson Brown Posey $968,800
300 Summerset Drive 29036 from Johnny A. Moore and Susan S. Moore to Michael Kanwisher and Morgan Kanwisher $755,000
170 E. Drake Road 29054 from Deborah A. Carigan to Robert Charron and Luis Burunat $725,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1809 Inkbush Trail 29130 from William M. Sarvis Revocable Trust to Jeffrey H. Wright and Pendleton G. Wright $310,000
2896 Bowen St. 29045 from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Andre C. Barnes, Sr. and Alisa L. Barnes $309,000
419 Sumter Highway 29020 from Mary C. Mercurio Trust to Navdeep, Inc. $305,000
108 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Aaron Souto to Lenearo Edward Ashford $296,000
1901 Lyttleton St. 29020 from Roy M. Fakoury, Linda F. Mobley, Jack T. Fakoury, Jr., Sophia F. Ellis and Melissa F. Stokes to Samuel R. Small and Marjorie L. Small $267,000
Richland County
29016
96 Dogwood Cottage Court from JJ and Z Builders, LLC to Cheri Fowler $186,000
16 Grouse Court from ACT Capital, LLC to Thomas James Groover and Corliss Janet Groover $273,000
11 Grouse Court from Jaison W. Lecount, Ginger R. Lecount and Jill R. Lecount to Clarence J. Lewis and Sonya M. Lewis $267,000
718 Trailing Edge Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marcus T. Nix and Jo Hunter $380,778
105 Oak Glen Drive from Charles V. Walker to Terence Lavon Hayes and Jerri Dene Hayes $158,500
8 West Wessex Way from Robert T. Bonner to Robin Renfroe-Stephens $217,000
29036
225 McLeod Road from Louise S. Baughman to Marion F. Spears, Jr. $359,000
408 Sapphire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John C. Sellers, Jr. and Susan F. Sellers $295,969
120 Pebble Creek Road from Louisa D. Brown to Cameron C. Huntley and Devan K. Huntley $238,000
221 Lake Hilton Drive from Susie Lynn Day to Anthony J. Bolognone and Kathryn L. Bolognone $245,000
29045
442 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Wally J. McFadden and Lateshia R. McFadden $251,383
325 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shanta R. Terry $239,470
112 Hickory Hill Trail from Mickey L. Gibson and Georgia D. Gibson to Louis Harris, Jr. $149,000
132 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Warren R. Parker and Phyllis M. Arrington-Parker $372,998
215 Plantation Pointe Drive from Charles Michael George to Joshua McFadden $174,500
10888 Two Notch Road from Brokers Realty, Inc. to Blanca Estela Landaverde $120,000
303 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Quintin Jeremy Anderson and Taylor Alesha Scott $154,240
29061
16 New Stock Court from Carlton Palmer to Jaclyn C. McNeal $148,000
29063
501 Brooksong Court from Allen Wynn to Lorette L. Chin $245,000
5 Creekwater Court from Douglas R. Mount and Niccole A. Mount to Muntrail Donnerson, Sr. $284,900
205 Misty Glen Circle from John M. Heller, Jr. and Pamela J. Heller to Cyron C. Hart $185,000
8 Elcock Circle from Aria Simmons to Elizabeth Ann Farrell and Dori Ann Bruccoli $142,000
29201
1501 Shop Road from EF Holdings, LLC to LTS Holdings, LLC $900,000
3312 Makeway Drive from Courtney Ann Gibbes to SFR3, LLC $119,500
2009 Lincoln St. from Lincoln Street Associates to Midlands Modern, LLC $125,171
Bluff Road from Southern Region Industrial Realty, Inc. to B Truck Wash and RV Parking, LLC $435,000
29203
343 Heritage Hills Drive from Justin Sammons and Shayleen Sammons to Latisha A. Dutton $223,900
110 Sonata Court from Latisha A. Dutton to Angelica L. Palmer $160,000
29204
1808 Madison Road from Estate of Monika Busch Lynn to Vic Legette and Heidi Legette $105,000
2144 Oak St. from Stacey L. Corrie to Patricia Davis-Waters $105,000
3518 Wolf Circle from Robert B. Branham to Emily V. Dyches $217,000
3409 Brookwood Court from Kenneth Leonard Tisdale and Carmen Risdale to 3409 Brookwood, LLC $110,000
29205
1601 Heyward St. from Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis to Daniel Stone $645,000
111 S. Edisto Avenue from Allyson Martin to Meredith Barrett Berry and Barnett Wayne Berry $300,000
3735 Prentice Avenue from Jenni Lee Austin to Maria Karoutsos $154,500
4101 Roundtop Road from Edgar B. Walters, III to Christopher Pregnall and Sarah E. Pregnall $467,500
1321 Woodrow St. from Joanna Eugenia Wiggins to William R. Ferrell, III and Maria Elena G. Ferrell $227,000
402 S. Prospect St. from Cameron M. Williams and Jennifer A. Williams to Bryan Adnan Tayara $212,000
412 Saluda Avenue from Sandlapper Homes, LLC to Cutis A. Franke $730,446
29206
6518 Courtwood Drive from Helene W. Harms to Brian Hinson $215,000
4620 Fernwood Road from Estate of Robert E. Pratt to Bowen Hipp Investments, LLC $170,000
306 N. Trenholm Road from Michael T. O’Sullivan and Lisa T. O’Sullivan to David J. Watkins, II $345,000
165 Alexander Circle from Joseph S. Janicki and Lee D. Janicki to Michael T. O’Sullivan and Lisa T. O’Sullivan $410,000
5620 Lakeshore Drive from Edwin C. Holbrook and Jennifer H. Holbrook to Berry A. Campbell and Alane L. Campbell $854,000
6633 Valleybrook Road from MH3 Investments, LLC to Marcia M. Shiver and Reynard D. Shiver $136,400
1348 Whittaker Drive from Estate of Marvin H. Taylor a/k/a Marvin Hall Taylor to William Hazlehurst Cantey $200,000
29209
612 Veterans Road from Estate of Maggie W. Thomas to Virgil A. Murphy, Jr. and Minnie C. Murphy $160,000
333 Teague Park Court from Diandra N. Payne n/k/a Diandra LaPlante to Cynthia E. Lockridge $240,000
609 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Isaac Hill and Shalesha Hill $174,985
7510 Garners Ferry Road from PKB Company, LLC to 7510 Garners Ferry, LLC $1,940,000
142 Christopher St. from Ryan D. MacDonald and Mary L. MacDonald to Amy N. Gilli and Bertrand R. Gilli $275,000
166 Preston Green Drive from David Kenneth Taylor and Claire Renee Taylor to Anttravese Smith $147,000
12 Kensington Place from Hammond School to Steven Hillard, Jr. $203,775
18 Westshire Court from Casey M. McMillan and Sarah C. McMillan to Adam D. Hart and Joanna W. Hart $315,900
1 Oakman Lane from David L. Heydt and Kristin L. Heydt to Kathryn S. Finger $580,000
1062 Coatesdale Road from Samuel R. Harms and Jennifer L. Harms to Nettie Monique Shuler $213,000
1 New Grant Court from Shawn W. Brodersen and Ann-Lamar Tuten to Kyle D. Maurer and Maryanne M. Maurer $525,000
29210
1917 Apple Valley Road from John E. Hall to Eugenia L. Thomas $107,500
29212
122 Upper Loop Way from Larry D. Sharpe, Sr. and Evelyn L. Sharpe to Lance Bradley $154,500
29223
309 Trentwood Drive from Kathryn N. Trenery a/k/a Kathryn N. TreneryCQ to Jailan Osman $410,000
112 Angus Drive from Valoree Corbett and Latrina Jeffery to Santana Jones $153,300
744 Blazing Star Trail from Brian S. Butler to Felicia Covington $129,500
112 Windmill Orchard Road from Leiann M. Walther and Christopher M. Walther to Oral Welborn and Rozina Harrison $117,500
321 Tarpon Springs Road from Cynthia W. McFadden a/k/a Cynthia W. Capers to Quinesha S. Bonner $108,000
29229
108 W. Hampton Way from David R. Harris and Doris Harris to Odell J. Furtick, Jr. and Bernadette Furtick $250,000
104 Ratchford Way from William Clifton Keltner to Martha Ellen Woodlieff $210,000
208 Chimneyridge Road from Katrina Victoria to Trahern Christian Cook $100,000
205 Bentwood Lane from Tatum T. Darby to Augustine Joseph and Helen Joseph $265,000
105 Donau Drive from Angela B. Spears to Sherbet J. Smith $134,900
1020 Hamilton Place Circle from Cheryl Robinson f/k/a Cheryl Peppers a/k/a Cheryl D. Peppers to Santos Quiles Vega and Yolanda Guibas Ortiz $135,000
207 Ashton Hill Drive from David L. Dennison to Heather Putnam $181,000
522 N. Donar Drive from Pressley Properties, LLC to Barbara T. Sprewell $130,000
206 Denby Circle from Tyrone O. Dukes to Chrisoula Papoutsakis and Jason Papatryfon $110,325
304 Whitewater Drive from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Louise S. Baughman $169,000
901 Valhalla Drive from Sandra B. Allen to Sunsetter Properties, LLC $128,300
812 Gristina Court from Mary E. McElveen to Christopher Johnson and Yvonne Myers $138,500
305 Hillridge Way from Lauren C. Grice to Jerry A. Sherrill and Chyl Petty $189,000
2037 Wilkinson Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Willie Jarod Glover and Doris W. Glover $139,000
114 Tortoise Trail from Chadwick B. Taylor and Sandra M. Sailer Taylor to Loi Tien Vu and Huong Thi Thu Le $159,000
1 Deerpath Court from SC Property Advisors, LLC to Accorvia Alma Lopez and Jose M. Lopez Izaguirre $140,000
Lexington County
29006
546 W. Columbia Avenue from SC House Hounds, LLC to SFR3, LLC $118,500
101 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Heather G. Simon $158,000
7659 Fairview Road from Ellen Liebe to Cynthia M. Fox $112,000
29033
2021 Wellington Road from Richard Coleman and Loraine Coleman to Michael A. Rose $118,000
354 Tufton Court from Steven M. Cadman and Patricia J. Cadman to Logan G. Bromfield and Jessica L. Bromfield $199,500
29036
116 Meroway Court from Susan B. Harbin to Mardella Meyer $138,500
121 Club Court from John C. Sellers and Susan F. Sellers to Keith M. Booker and Dawn D. Booker $639,000
1041 Eagle Pointe Drive from Robert G. Woods, IV and Michelle S. Woods to Nicholas Michael Thompson and Carlisa L. Thompson $167,500
719 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Michael Gregotowicz and Kristi J. Gregotowicz $270,000
300 Summerset Drive from Johnny A. Moore and Susan S. Moore to Michael Kanwisher and Morgan Kanwisher $755,000
129 Bowyer Lane from MF Timberlake, LLC to Roy B. Condrey and Danielle B. Condrey $265,000
226 Saint Charles Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jon A. Hobgood, Hannah . Hobgood, Garland Hobgood and Angela Hobgood $206,838
438 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen S. Cisco and January M. Cisco $199,450
29053
108 Stapleford Court from Aiken Housing Center, Inc. to Erwin M. Taylor $147,800
339 Freeman Drive from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Mary Christiana Gurrala and Kondapeta Siva Bhaskar Reddy $130,000
203 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sue Ramley McCray $147,910
29054
142 Indian Oaks Trail from Pollyanna Oliveira to Victor M. Becerra, Victor Becerra, Sr. and Garciela Becerra $104,000
170 E. Drake Road from Deborah A. Carigan to Robert Charron and Luis Burunat $725,000
29072
910 Battenkill Court from Michael K. Mantai and Surbjit K. Mantai to Richard D. Barton, Jr. and Lisa A. Dozier $535,000
231 Penfolds Court from Robert C. Schmitt and Sumer B. Schmitt to Venkatesh Srinivasan and Rashmi K. Ravindranath $345,000
207 Hammock Drive from Nancy Farris to Venkata Seetarama Surya Machiraju Karthik $211,500
346 Coldwater Crossing from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Lyle Van Wyk and Kay Van Wyk $381,400
124 Cottingham Court from Vonja Szatkowski to Moulin Revocable Trust $251,500
338 Southberry Way from Phillip D. Bradshaw and Tonya C. Hucks-Bradshaw to Bradley W. Kirby and Heather A. Kirby $256,000
186 Glade Spring Drive from Edward A. Warren and Julie B. Warren m/c/k Julia B. Warren to Robert C. Schmitt and Sumer B. Schmitt $479,500
827 Neighbor Lane from Susan R. Kelley and Edward J. Woods to Ronald P. Walker, Jr. $160,000
7 High Hill Road from Happy Day Properties, LLC to W Quincy, LLC $140,000
208 Harbor Vista Circle from 35K, LLC to David T. Ball and Helene L. Ball $330,000
112 Underwood Drive from John W. Wiggins and Rebecca A. Wiggins to Domingo Murguia, Jr. and Wendy T. Murguia $189,000
340 Governors Grant Boulevard from William Michael Haley and Nikki Randhawa-Haley to Brian J. Prahl and Lauren Prahl $405,000
140 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joshua Carl Tweito and Mary Carlissa Tweito $173,321
104 Lassitter Court from Madison Nicole Gantt to Jason Dwight Fulmer and Jennifer Lynn Fulmer $239,000
4801 and 4901 Sunset Boulevard from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Victorian Lakes, LLC $4,696,935
156 Coventry Lake Drive from John R. C. Lorimer and Anna Katherine Traylor to Sharon L. Koon $128,000
138 Pine Point Drive from Pamela H. Benenhaley to David Courtney and Erin Courtney $374,000
308 Laurel Drive from Elizabeth Rhoad to Stephen V. Lail and Selene M. Pelletier $139,000
241 Whiteford Way from Keith Maxwell Andrews to Donald L. Smothers and Dorita V. Smothers $176,000
516 Blue Lake Drive from Paul Miranda and Patricia M. Roman n/k/a Patricia R. Miranda to Kimberly A. Waller $148,000
129 Ridgecrest Drive from Brougham REO Owner, L.P. to Elizabeth Brunson Cotton $235,000
644 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jennifer H. Cook $196,800
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 412 from Richard D. Felix 2005 Trust to David D. Kreiling, Melody J. Kreiling and Nancy L. Tuttle $221,000
204 Forest Drive from Alejandroi Castro to Dora E. Vigoya $115,000
124B Sandlapper Way from Hammock Bay, LLC to David A. Colarusso and Pamela M. Colarusso $162,000
104 Stoney Creek Court from Kenneth D. Matthews, Sr. and Lisa Matthews to Joshua D. Smith and Lauren Strickland Smith $267,500
411 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Beverly A. Nelson $251,038
409 Mana Vista Court from Brian M. Ford and Jessica D. Ford to John Willie Marcum, III and Candace Marie Marcum $288,000
109 Broadreach Road from Sarah Cooper to Craig D. Clark and Laura B. Clark $327,000
29073
251 Courtside Drive from Venkata K. Mogatadakala to Tamara Lain Palmer $145,000
713 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nayobe Jykosha Corbitt $174,480
216 Double Edge Circle from Estate of Jacqueline D. Gilles to Donald W. Clark and Barbara P. Clark $135,000
229 Louisa Lane from Matthew McCormack and Virginia McCormack to Antonio Rafael Moreno and Danielle Andrea Moreno $124,000
646 Twisted Oak Court from Sanjeev Kumar Singh to Bragg M. Phillips and Adwoa H. Daniels $229,000
270 Jessica Drive from Lee Highsmith to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $116,000
914 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Katie Dang and Huynh Dan g $344,680
1317 Haleakala Court from NVR, Inc. to Joshua Anacay and Brittney Anacay $176,000
1830 Old Barnwell Road from George D. Davison and Anna Davison to Becky M. Baxley $135,000
443 Colony Lakes Drive from Jeffery S. Radenbaugh and Pamela L. Radenbaugh to Dylan M. McChesney, Kaitlyn Nimer McChesney, Michael C. McChesney and Jennifer McChesney $130,000
100 Beech Tree Court from Lisa R. Evans to Justina D. Pilkonis $128,000
709 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Heather Beaudet and Dylan Roberson $155,990
526 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jody Lynn Janney $220,000
657 Two Notch Road from Paul D. Lewis and Margaret Ann Dooley Lewis to Anthony Blondino $185,000
29169
2038 Chipmunk Lane from Carlos A. Soto and Pilar Soto to Jorge Andrew and Ana T. Andrew $187,500
1537 Sewanee Drive from Matthew David Hall to SFR3, LLC $196,500
29170
344 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel J. Szczechowski and Wilma J. Szczechowski $308,560
286 Emanuel Creek Drive from Morgan Willis Stroud to John R. Lindenauer $152,000
126 Chase Drive from Stephen Williams and Dawn Williams to Otis Wesley Johnson, III and Kathy Guy Johnson $148,000
174 Derby Drive from Michael Lee Saunders to Real Estate Doctors, LLC $170,000
3122 Woodsen Circle from Carol Ann Cline, Kenneth R. Stone, Thomas A. Stone, Timmy L. Stone a/k/a Timothy A. Stone and James J. Stone to Matthew Smith $145,000
408 Carrik Court from Christian Lucas n/k/a Christian Huntley and Charles Huntley to Melanie Joyce Faulk and Joshua Kyle Faulk $176,900
192 Whispering Glen Circle from Katherine B. Oxley to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $122,000
214 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Curtis A. Martin and Paula Martin $212,802
500 Castlerock Court from M & M. Properties of Columbia, LLC to Trevora A. Saunders $130,000
3960 Notre Dame Pass from Patricia P. Fletcher and Angela F. Wilson to Joline B. Locklear and Susanne G. Locklear $138,500
138 Plum Orchard Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jack Stokes, Jr. and Caitlin Williamson Stokes $184,355
29172
413 Sunset Drive from Todd H. Defee and Terry F. Defee to Ronnie L. Murphy and Barbara J. Murphy $124,000
3941 Charleston Highway from Rolling Meadows I, LLC to Granite Rolling Meadows, LLC $8,450,560
1511 Coolbrook Drive from William T. Smith and Sheryl W. Smith to Kathy M. Jumper, Wendy M. Jumper and Robert Jumper $125,000
29209
11 Hobonny Lane from Warren E. Propst and Donna D. Propst to Matthew Nicholas Posey and Grayson Brown Posey $968,800
29210
537 Sulgrave Drive from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Robert Edmond Gants and Deborah Gants $241,900
236 Tram Road from Barefoot Living Trust to SFR3, LLC $181,000
29212
344 Conrad Circle from Michael Brown and Carolyn Brown to Katherine Pride and Cecil Green $165,000
1617 Nursery Hill Road from Albert R. Nauck and Linda A. Nauck to Todd A. Rockwood and Gina Rockwood $167,500
Kershaw County
29020
229 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason O. Johnson and Donna K. Johnson $147,075
243 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thomas C. Stanton and Fabienne Fern Stanton $186,353
1741 Old Stagecoach Road from Barry A. Nelson and Mary H. Nelson to Robert T. Wallick and Marzie M. Wallick $170,000
1901 Lyttleton St. from Roy M. Fakoury, Linda F. Mobley, Jack T. Fakoury, Jr., Sophia F. Ellis and Melissa F. Stokes to Samuel R. Small and Marjorie L. Small $267,000
31 Scarlett Lane from Department of Veterans Affairs to Carol R. Lyons $163,000
189 Southern Oak Drive from Ronald Odell Lindsey, Jr. and Kristi Lyn Lindsey to Lauren C. Grice $228,500
108 Hackamore Lane from Aaron Souto to Lenearo Edward Ashford $296,000
419 Sumter Highway from Mary C. Mercurio Trust to Navdeep, Inc. $305,000
29045
1402A Old White Pond Road from Russel T. McNeil to Haskell W. Kinsey, III $180,000
216 Calli Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Matthew J. Byler $169,000
53 Saughtree Lane W. from Kenneth McGee and Clevon McGee to Baxter Eugene Segars, III $254,900
2896 Bowen St. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Andre C. Barnes, Sr. and Alisa L. Barnes $309,000
10 Freehold Court from Guild Mortgage Company to Terry Lee Hatch $100,800
2129 Heath Pond Road from Matthew W. Parker and Lauren Ashley Parker to Jackson Woods and Sadie Woods $188,000
29078
110 Hunting Creek Drive from Michael T. Kennedy to Grant Alexander Hornsby $155,500
1558 Baldwin Road from Wesley R. Lee to Dean J. Petersen and Nicole N. Petersen $135,000
23 Mauser Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John S. Arthmann and Debra Barber-Arthmann $204,899
61 Leatherwood Drive from Patricia S. Kebely to Wesley Ryan Lee $189,500
37 Falcon Crest Road from Dale A. Sheheen to Tommy G. Granger, III $110,000
1138 Spring Drive from Joseph B. Hall and Melody H. Evans-Hall to William Edward Coleman, III and Aimee Coleman $177,500
261 Pine Mark Lane from Michael B. Garber and Donna K. Garber to James P. Young, IV and Caitlin Ann Young $164,500
29130
1809 Inkbush Trail from William M. Sarvis Revocable Trust to Jeffrey H. Wright and Pendleton G. Wright $310,000
