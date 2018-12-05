Former USC baseball coach Chad Holbrook sells Forest Lake executive home at a loss

Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has sold his Forest Lake home
Holbrook, who resigned as USC coach in 2017 and now coaches baseball at the College of Charleston, sold the four-bedroom, seven- bath executive home home for $854,000. He purchased it Feb. 3, 2017, for $890,000, according to Richland County tax records.
In August 2017, after his resignation, Holbrook listed the home for $949,000. The price then dropped eight times over the next 14 months before being sold, according to Zillow.
The 5,604-square-foot house was described on Zillow as a “spectacular executive home located close to downtown, shopping, and restaurants.”
It is described as having an open concept, designer neutral palette, hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and high ceilings throughout. Amenities included quartz counters and bar. The gourmet kitchen features a Viking range and Acrilux Ultra-Craft cabinetry.
The house has four oversized bedroom suites, with private baths, and an “exclusive backyard, perfect for entertaining” with gunite decking, pool with a waterfall, a covered porch with an outdoor kitchen and bathroom, according to Zillow.
Holbrook could not be reached for comment.
Holbrook won 200 games as USC’s head coach from 2013 to 2017. His teams made the NCAA playoffs three years, advancing twice to the Super Regionals. Prior to becoming head coach, he was an assistant to former USC head coach and present athletic director Ray Tanner for four seasons that included two national championships.
In May, Holbrook returned to Columbia as the Cougars head coach and blanked his former team 9-0 at Spirit Communications Park.
Holbrook’s son Reece is a student at Hammond School and is following in his father’s footsteps on the baseball field. Reece Holbrook earlier this year committed to play baseball at the University of North Carolina, where his father played and was an assistant coach.
Reece Holbrook was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2 and underwent chemotherapy for more than three years. His diagnosis and recovery prompted Holbrook and his wife, Jennifer, to start the Reece Holbrook Win Anyway Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to kids and their fight against cancer and other terminal illnesses.
