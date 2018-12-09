Cold weather and rain will linger a little longer in Columbia, forecasters say

The Midlands may have skirted the winter weather that is chilling parts of the Upstate and North Carolina, but more rain and cold temperatures are in the forecast to start the week.
Temperatures hovered in the upper 30s as rain continued to fall in the Columbia area Sunday morning.
“We’re going to get more rain this morning,” Leonard Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia, said Sunday. The area has seen between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain since Friday, and can expect up to an inch more, Vaughan said.
At around 10 a.m., radar showed the back end of the rain approaching the Midlands. The weather service said on Twitter that it had received reports of freezing rain in Lancaster County near the North Carolina state line.
Highs Sunday likely won’t break 40, Vaughan said, and Columbia-area residents can expect periods of light showers Sunday night with lows around 35 degrees. It will be breezy throughout the day, with winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph, he said.
“We shouldn’t see anything here, at least not wintry, for most of the Midlands,” Vaughan said.
Monday will not be as wet but still will bring a chance for light showers and drizzle, with highs around 40 degrees, Vaughan said.
The northern area of the Midlands, particularly Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw counties, might see “a little bit of sleet (Sunday night) or a little mix Monday night as the system exits,” Vaughan said, but nothing substantial.
“I don’t think it’s going to be enough to cause any issues,” he said.
Sunshine will be back by Tuesday afternoon, with highs around 50 degrees, according to forecasts.
The main concern in the Midlands is river flooding from all the rainfall, Vaughan said. A flood warning remains in effect for the Congaree River at Carolina Eastman and at Congaree National Park.
