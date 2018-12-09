1 killed, 2 injured in Midlands crash

One person was killed and two others hospitalized after a single-car crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. on U.S. 301 just south of Orangeburg, according to Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2006 Pontiac car was traveling north on U.S. 301 when the car exited the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned, Jones said. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a hospital along with a 9-year-old passenger, Jones said.
Their conditions were unknown Sunday afternoon.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Another passenger in the car also was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, Jones said.
The identity will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Comments